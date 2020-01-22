Tanya Sam shades the opportunist "Cookie Lady,quot; that will appear on RHOA

Viewers of Real Housewives of Atlanta were shocked and disappointed when Kenya Moore hinted at a dinner scene that had tea with Paul Judge, Tanya Sam's man. Tanya has addressed the situation and it turns out that the "Lady of Cookies,quot; is not as innocent as it appears on the program.

Earlier in the season, the owner of a cookie store approached Cynthia Bailey and Kenya, who revealed that Paul allegedly chatted with her and bought her drinks when they were somewhere.

Tanya told the story differently on Watch What Happens Live. According to the technology mogul, the woman hit Paul, gave him his number and got into the judge's DM; According to reports, he did not respond.

Sam talked to TooFab where he explained why she and Kenya will meet soon and called Cookie Lady for being opportunistic.

"At this time, we had already been through this season, so when you really see the images, and you see this woman I thought she was a little opportunistic … she saw a camera and said:" Oh my God. My God, I want to tell this story & # 39; – I was angry because it was like an invented exaggeration. Now, I have the whole story and I think: "None of that happened."

He then revealed that the woman even has RHOA in her Instagram biography!

"Then I thought, well, obviously this was a really excellent platform for you to showcase your business, and I think there is a bit of contempt for the lives of real people there, but it was a great platform that worked for her."

As for her and Paul, the couple is still together and has no infidelity problems.

"That is part of the beauty of having a solid foundation on which you can go to reality television."

