Take E! News & # 39; Grammy Awards Quiz to test your musical knowledge!

Audiophiles: this questionnaire is for you!

ME! News is testing fans' musical knowledge overnight tomorrow Grammys: the internal guide of E! special. In this preview clip, Tanya Rad co-hosts test Erin Lim Y Nina ParkerThe Grammy Awards experience with a fun game of questions and answers before the Grammy broadcast on Sunday 2020.

"Question No. 1: How much do you think a Grammy weighs?" Tanya asks.

%MINIFYHTML0229374909387668b29f3987c181065913% %MINIFYHTML0229374909387668b29f3987c181065914%

"Well, they aren't very big," says Nina. "I will go with 2.5 pounds."

"I'm going with 7 pounds," replies Erin.

"Neither is right," Tanya reveals. "Erin's closest, 6 pounds."