Tahith Chong: Man United's end agent and Inter Milan meet | Soccer news

The representatives of Tahith Chong have met with Inter Milan.

Inter Milan met with the agents of the Manchester United youth, Tahith Chong, according to Sky in Italy.

The Holland U21 international contract at Old Trafford expires in the summer and is free to speak with foreign clubs this month.

The 20-year-old has also been the subject of talks about a change to the Chinese Super League team Jiangsu Suning before the transfer deadline.

Chong has made seven appearances for United this season, the most recent in the goalless round of the third round of the FA Cup in Wolves.

