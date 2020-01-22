Successes and failures of the Premier League: the misery of Man Utd, Tottenham does not convince, Gabriel Martinelli shines | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML051bfcb97691b4038fdcfc1f1cc14a4311% %MINIFYHTML051bfcb97691b4038fdcfc1f1cc14a4312%





Manchester United suffered a demoralizing home loss to Burnley on Wednesday

Boos, and early departures, as Man Utd pressure increases

%MINIFYHTML051bfcb97691b4038fdcfc1f1cc14a4313% %MINIFYHTML051bfcb97691b4038fdcfc1f1cc14a4314% 2:49 FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Burnley's victory against Manchester United in the Premier League FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Burnley's victory against Manchester United in the Premier League

When the final whistle blew in Old Trafford, the stadium was barely half full. Many of the local fans booed the performance of their team at the break. A similar screen in the second half without direction gave them little incentive to endure until the end.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team had the opportunity to close the gap between the first four after Chelsea's draw with Arsenal. Instead, they are left to reflect on the eighth loss of the Premier League for an increasingly miserable season. The problems are increasing and the pressure is increasing on the man on the bench.

Since Solskjaer became permanent manager in March, Manchester United has now lost more Premier League games than he won, earning only 42 points from a possible 96.

It is less than Wolves, Crystal Palace and Everton and raises serious questions about his address.

Nick wright

Winning son papers on cracks Spurs

2:53 FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Tottenham's victory against Norwich in the Premier League FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Tottenham's victory against Norwich in the Premier League

Boos rang around Tottenham Hotspur Stadium just before Heung-Min Son scored the Spurs winner 11 minutes of time against Norwich basement.

They were soon replaced by delirium, as the club claimed a first victory in the 2020 league and scored their first goals in the league since December 28, but fans have long memories and will not forget how bad they were against a team from Norwich that seems destined for a return Championship.

In the previous weeks it has been the absence of Harry Kane, which has been his main problem, but it would have had little impact on his approach to Ben Cantwell and Teemu Pukki, who could have had a couple of goals each if they had brought their boots threw.

Tottenham looks rudderless and maybe the addition of Willian Jose, as seems likely, can help, but it's hard to see what José Mourinho is trying to do right now, because for now at least it's not working.

Ron Walker

An expensive victory for Leicester?

3:00 FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Leicester's victory against West Ham in the Premier League FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Leicester's victory against West Ham in the Premier League

Leicester returned to his best incisive level, as he tightened his grip on a result in the top four in the Premier League with a 4-1 victory over West Ham, but the victory could have cost enormously for Brendan Rodgers and his team .

After the consecutive defeats against Southampton and Burnley, the Foxs returned to the path of victory, as goals by Harvey Barnes, Ricardo and a double by Ayoze Pérez assured that they maintained their dominance in third place, despite a half tense hour in the second period behind the 50-minute penalty of Hammers captain Mark Noble.

But after what has been a relatively injury-free season for Leicester, Rodgers saw midfielder Nampalys Mendy and star forward Jamie Vardy limping in the first half.

Rodgers hastened to minimize the scare of Vardy's injury, but also backed him to face without the top scorer in the Premier League, if he has a spell on the sidelines.

"It wasn't his hamstring, so it's good news for us," Rodgers said. "He just felt a stab in the buttock, so we'll wait and see that the next day or so, but fortunately his hamstring is fine, and we'll evaluate things in the next few days."

When asked if his team could manage without Vardy, he added: "He is a fantastic player and very, very important to us, but you will never succeed or do well if you only trust one player. Of course, when to have A player of his quality will always be a foul, so it is particularly important to have players who can enter a game and do not change your pace much.

"Kelechi (Iheanacho) came in and it was very, very good. He wants to run behind, he was powerful, his touch was good, he works very hard and it always seems he can create and score goals. I thought he came in and he did very well."

Despite the positive words, Rodgers will expect good news about Vardy with a crucial Premier League clash with Chelsea on the horizon and the FA Cup and Carabao Cup clashes against Brentford and Aston Villa, respectively.

Oliver Yew

The young Brazilian shows a brighter future for Arsenal

2:58 FREE TO SEE: The highlights of Chelsea's draw with Arsenal in the Premier League FREE TO SEE: The highlights of Chelsea's draw with Arsenal in the Premier League

Now there are three successive draws for Arsenal in the Premier League after their 2-2 draw at Chelsea, but the point at Stamford Bridge felt like a great moment for Mikel Arteta and his team.

The Gunners have long been criticized for the lack of character and the lack of leaders, but after David Luiz's 28-minute layoff after Shkodran Mustafi's unfortunate attempt to pass back, each Arsenal player stepped into front to secure a part of The Booty in West London.

"I'm (proud)," Arteta said after the game. "The spirit they showed, the character, the struggle and the leadership were also there.

"You really have to stand up. When someone makes a mistake, it can happen in football, so someone has to take a red card for him. It can happen."

"What can't happen is that we didn't defend it later. All the players did it with faith too. I could feel at rest that they thought they could return to the game."

No player embodied the spirit of Arsenal as Gabriel Martinelli.

This time last year, the 18-year-old played in Brazil's regional leagues with Ituano FC. But it hasn't taken him long to make a name in the Premier League. His impressive goal at Stamford Bridge made him two in two games since he intervened for suspended Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, bringing him to 10 for the season in all competitions.

They are still very small steps for Arsenal, but led by Martinelli, there are signs of a brighter future for the Gunners under Arteta.

Oliver Yew and Nick Wright

Laporte shows what Man City is missing

2:55 FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Manchester City's victory over Sheffield United in the Premier League FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Manchester City's victory over Sheffield United in the Premier League

The inclusion of Aymeric Laporte in the defense of Manchester City was a surprise at Sheffield United on Tuesday night.

The Frenchman had not been involved with the first team in the city for almost five months after a serious knee injury, but the performance he performed was reassuringly familiar to Pep Guardiola.

The Blades managed only a shot in 90 minutes against the reinvigorated defense of City, and while Nicolas Otamendi dominated the defensive statistics ahead of his center mate, it was remarkable how quiet the Guardiola baseline was with Laporte in it .

"We miss him a lot," Guardiola said. "He has something that we don't have in the team. It makes our accumulation faster, not because the others can't, but because he's the only left-handed central defender. Because of the way we want to play, he's very important."

The manager went on to label Laporte as "the best left center in the world,quot; after the game and, although a game in Bramall Lane will not prove it alone, the perfect way to get back into the bottom line of the City will be Great breath

Ron Walker

Chelsea cries out for support attack

Tammy Abraham of Chelsea will be set aside

There was a familiar air of frustration for Frank Lampard at his press conference after Chelsea's dramatic tie with Arsenal at Stamford Bridge.

For the umpteenth time this season, the Blues were forced to pay for not killing a game they were dominating. Arsenal scored with his only two shots on goal. Chelsea could only convert twice of his 19.

Then, Lampard made reference to the statistics of expected goals that show that Chelsea is the least efficient team in the Premier League in terms of home conversion opportunities. He could also have pointed out the fact that they have more shots than Liverpool and yet scored 11 goals less.

It all adds up to highlight Chelsea's need to attack reinforcements, and his problems could now be aggravated by an injury to top scorer Tammy Abraham.

Chelsea chases Edinson Cavani of the PSG, among others, but we are already approaching the last week of the January transfer window and seem to be a little closer to finding a solution.

Nick wright

Bournemouth responds to Howe's battle cry

2:59 FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Bournemouth's victory against Brighton in the Premier League FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Bournemouth's victory against Brighton in the Premier League

There was a fight conversation between Bournemouth's boss, Eddie Howe, before this vital test against the teammates from the south coast of Brighton, Brighton, and he will have been delighted with the spirit, quality and attitude of his team in a crucial victory by 3-1.

Aaron Ramsdale was supreme in the goal, adding a series of good saves in the second half to the brilliant stop of a hand and short range he made to deny Neal Maupay with the goalless game in the initial period.

His "you won't pass,quot; attitude was matched by his fieldmates, who, after weathering the early storm, buzzed around the field closing their opponents and then showed their skill in possession, with Harry Wilson and Callum Wilson finishing both of them well. sides of the goal of Pascal Gross.

Could this be a turning point for Howe and Bournemouth? It will certainly relieve pressure on the manager, but the work is far from over. This was only Bournemouth's second victory in the Premier League in 13 and that streak leaves them with work to do in the coming months. They also have a brutal encounter, which means they must support this result.

But most importantly for Howe, his players and his next opponents, this was a timely statement that Bournemouth has not given up in battle.

Peter Smith

Southampton shaped under Hasenhuttl

Ralph Hasenhuttl celebrates with fans who travel in the final whistle

Ralph Hasenhuttl wore a radiant smile and elegant gloves while he delighted once again with his traveling followers. For the fourth consecutive game of the Premier League on the road, his team had the highest points when Crystal Palace was defeated 2-0 at Selhurst Park.

His trajectory has been practically an upward curve from the 9-0 sweep to Leicester at the end of October.

Hasenhuttl has changed the fate of Southampton this season

"We are very brave and we are not afraid of anything," said Hasenhuttl after witnessing that his side prevents Palace from shooting a target.

When asked how he had managed to take Southampton from relegation candidates to contestants outside Europe in just a couple of months, he added: "A lot has changed.

"Not only the form, sure, we never played five again. It's always 4-2-2-2, which is a form I played for a long time in my last club (RB Leipzig)."

"It takes time since it is tactically very demanding. We weren't brave enough at the beginning of the season to do it. We were a little scared and we lost our philosophy a bit. But we found it."

Having suffered the biggest defeat at home in the history of the top English category, it would be something special if Southampton achieved a European place, but now they are only three points from fifth place. It has been a remarkable change.

Ben Grounds

Grealish tries to do everything … again

2:56 FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Aston Villa's victory against Watford in the Premier League FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Aston Villa's victory against Watford in the Premier League

It's almost as if Jack Grealish looks at his teammates and thinks, "Click here, I'll do this." They don't care either.

Sometimes too long ago, haggling at three o'clock, but he stopped at the fourth one time, but it's hard to blame him. During the last four games, Villa has not had a recognized forward, which means that Grealish is trying to do everyone's work in attack.

Despite Villa's reckless abandonment in the last third against Watford, the accuracy of Grealish passes in half of the opposition was 85 percent (1st in the team), he got involved in 21 duels (1st in the team), He won seven fouls (1st in the team) and made four key passes (first in the team).

His tenacity at the edge of the box, opening space for Matt Targett for the umpteenth time, forced the leveler, and although he was not involved in the winner, he was the man of Villa's game.

In fact, in Villa's last 13 games, Sky Sports MOTM has been no less than six times, including four times in the last seven games. At the moment, he is trying to take his kids club to the survival of the Premier League.

Gerard Brand

Kean to impress

2:48 FREE TO SEE: Highlights of the 2-2 draw between Everton and Newcastle in the Premier League FREE TO SEE: Highlights of the 2-2 draw between Everton and Newcastle in the Premier League

For 94 minutes, this Everton performance was about the real Moise Kean standing. This was the first glimpse of why many cunning observers had been predicting great things for the striker when he signed in the summer.

Yes, the last two minutes will be the period that most will remember when Newcastle turned from toothless to tremendous courtesy of Florian Lejeune's double savage, but the night belonged to the 19-year-old forward, who got his first goal for the club.

This was a performance full of power, energy, class and a great finish just when Everton needed an opening goal. Just a month ago, Kean was removed by interim manager Duncan Ferguson just 19 minutes after arriving as a substitute for the second half and it seemed that his future Everton might be in serious doubt.

However, Carlo Ancelotti has given him the opportunity to impress and looks stronger and more motivated after starting for the first time as an Everton player.

Lewis Jones

Palace's shabby squad reaches its limit

2:47 FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Southampton's victory against Crystal Palace in the Premier League FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Southampton's victory against Crystal Palace in the Premier League

After Crystal Palace's five-game unbeaten run in the league stopped before Southampton, manager Roy Hodgson stayed to reflect on the frayed nature of his squad.

Christian Benteke, Andros Townsend, Jeffrey Schlupp, Mamadou Sakho, Patrick van Aanholt and Luka Milivojevic (suspended) were on the absent list that the Eagles chief verified with his name after a period of bruising.

While Southampton was in a position to give his talisman Danny Ings a rest from the beginning and was able to call the magnificent Jannik Vestergaard in the absence of Jan Bednarek, Hodgson was forced to ask the same XI holder who had dropped to the ground to win a draw 2-2 at Manchester City to go again.

It soon became clear that it was an unrealistic demand, and Palace was the second best in all departments. Hodgson looked sadly at his substitutes with his side 2-0 behind for answers.

"I thought we did what we could do and we had three high-level players in the bank, although Connor (Wickham) hasn't played too many games," he admitted after the loss.

"Joel Ward and Max Meyer are returning from an injury, but the second goal was a massive blow. If we had kept it in one goal, maybe the ball would have bounced on our way even without playing well. But with 2-0, they had their tails up and it would have been a difficult question. It never seemed we were going to achieve that. "

It has been a good season so far for Palace, but here the need for reinforcements to avoid undoing good work had been brutally exposed.

Ben Grounds