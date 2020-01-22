Sterling K. Brown attends regular therapy to take care of his mental health

%MINIFYHTMLd70229bbde77dcdb2d2ad154437a13c811% %MINIFYHTMLd70229bbde77dcdb2d2ad154437a13c812%

The actor of & # 39; Black Panther & # 39; He says he is not ashamed to admit that he received professional help to avoid walking the same path as his screen character in & # 39; This Is Us & # 39 ;.

Up News Info –

Sterling K. Brown "He is not ashamed to say" that he attends regular therapy sessions.

The 43-year-old actor plays Randall Pearson on the HBO show "We are", with the character often weakened by anxiety and panic attacks. The episode on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 of the show saw that things were falling apart even more for Randall, with Sterling talking about how he cares for his own mental health in a conversation with People.com

"I, who attends therapy regularly and is not ashamed to say it, I hope Randall can let go of whatever prevents him from moving forward and acknowledging that there are benefits in talking to someone about what is happening in his life." life, "he said.

"It is good to be able to take care of yourself when you need it. It is good to have things you can turn to to help you calm down, but that does not mean you cannot explore the help of a professional."

Sterling added that receiving therapy does not "diminish" it in any way, explaining: "You know how to take care of yourself in a particular way that has served you up to this point in life. Now, be open to the possibility of learning new forms of self-care that they can expand it. The therapy does not diminish it in any way. It can only expand its arsenal, its tools to live its best life. "

And when it comes to the advice he would give his alter ego on screen, Sterling believes he would benefit from attending some group sessions.

"What I hope is that nobody's ego is so big that they don't think they can explore the help outside of themselves," he added.Black Panther"Star added." Randall might discover that he is not the only person living with (anxiety). They are strategies and groups that you can connect with so you don't feel so isolated. "

"It is very difficult to be the healthiest version of oneself."