Stephen Amell blames the sudden withdrawal during the recording of podcasts in panic attack

%MINIFYHTML7ba915fee6445afe7522f50c8b78527611% %MINIFYHTML7ba915fee6445afe7522f50c8b78527612%

WENN / FayesVision

Assuring fans that he is "much better," the "Arrow" star urges fans to listen to his mental health discussion in Michael Rosenbaum's "Inside of You" podcast.

Up News Info –

"Arrow"star Stephen Amell He has explained his behavior in a new podcast, revealing that he suffered a panic attack.

The actor had to interrupt a recent appearance recorded in Michael RosenbaumThe podcast "Inside of You" while talking about mental health, and has now explained on Twitter what led to its sudden abandonment.

"I did Rosey's podcast after Arrow finished," he writes. "We had to interrupt him because he had a complete panic attack. It wasn't nice. I came back a few weeks ago to talk about it."

%MINIFYHTML7ba915fee6445afe7522f50c8b78527613% %MINIFYHTML7ba915fee6445afe7522f50c8b78527614%

"I was in a really bad place and I am happy to report that I am much better. Listen, please."

Stephen Amell talks about his panic attack.

Meanwhile, an online description of the episode says: "At the end of his 8-year term with" Arrow, "Stephen talks a lot about being on the edge of his wit and being completely mentally, physically and emotionally exhausted. It all leads to Stephen suffering a panic attack in the middle of the show … goes away in an unprecedented way … and then returns with enough courage to re-address his current mental health. "