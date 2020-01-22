Stateless children in South Africa: "I thought they would shoot me,quot; | Children's rights

According to the World Bank, in 2017 there were approximately four million migrants in South Africa. Of these, 309,000 were refugees or asylum seekers.

Save the Children estimates that at least 30 percent of refugees and migrants entering South Africa are children. Many of them are not accompanied or documented, the largest proportion worldwide.



According to a study conducted in 2019 by the Scalabrini Center in Cape Town, a refugee and migrant advocacy group, seven out of every 10 foreign children who are under the care of the state in South Africa are undocumented; They do not have a birth certificate, identification documents or passport. Many have never registered their births.

TThese children run the risk of becoming stateless, which means that no country recognizes them as citizens.

On a day-to-day basis, they have difficulty going to school and accessing health services and public services.

In the first of a four-part series that explores the lives of undocumented migrant children and refugees in South Africa, Obert Makaza, 20, shares his story.

& # 39; The day I decided to cross, I ran running & # 39;

Obert Makaza cannot remember if he was seven or nine years old when he risked his life to cross the border from Zimbabwe to South Africa, alone and on foot.

Now that he is 20 years old, he says that the only thing he can be sure of is that he had not yet turned 10 when he sailed along the Limpopo river bed that separates the two countries. Remember that it had taken some time to develop courage.

He had taken a train from Harare with other children he met on the streets, but separated from them when they arrived at Beitbridge, a border town in the Matabeleland South province in Zimbabwe.

Ninety percent of refugees and migrants cross into South Africa through the country's northern border, and Beitbridge is the busiest crossroads.

"I stayed there for two weeks before deciding to cross," he says. "And the day I decided to cross, I ran running."

River crossings along the border between South Africa and Zimbabwe near Beitbridge can be dangerous; smugglers and opportunists take advantage of those who cross illegally and the river is infested with crocodiles (Yeshiel Panchia / Al Jazeera)

Obert clearly remembers the sound of the shots as he ran; the sound of his feet and the bullets in the loose sand.

"I thought they were going to shoot me, because they shot. But I don't know if they shot other people or me because there was all kinds of chaos."

The border between South Africa and Zimbabwe is always chaos, he adds.

"I just ran. When I got to the South African side, I ran to the taxi rank. There someone took me to Musina."

A place to call home

The northernmost city in South Africa, Musina, is a popular entry point to South Africa. On the sidewalks, umbrellas cast long shadows on a variety of products presented by informal traders in the suffocating heat. When the sun goes down, some return to Zimbabwe and return the next day to continue operating.

The N1 road, which runs through the city center, is the main route that connects Zimbabwe with the bustling border city and the rest of the country.

To the south, the road finally ends at the entrance to the luxury shopping center and luxury tourist destination of Cape Town, Victoria & Alfred Waterfront. Only 2 kilometers (1.2 miles) away are the Homestead Projects for street children, which executes a series of intervention projects for young people. One of these is a nursing home for homeless and undocumented children at risk of statelessness.

It was here, in a modest white building, where Obert finally found a place to call home, although that would not happen for several years. And it is here, today, that he sits on a sofa and explains why he fled from Zimbabwe.

"My father had more than four wives, my mother was one of them," he says. Originally from the Kadoma district, in the heart of the mining region of Zimbabwe, she was the least favored of her father's wives.

The first time her mother left, she took Obert, then a baby, with her. But she soon returned. Next time, she left her son behind.

He doesn't know where he went or what happened to him.

Then, when his father died, Obert was sent to live with relatives.

His memories of those early years of his life are vague. But, he says, the harassment and abuse he suffered at the hands of his family soon became unbearable.

The first time he ran away, he was six years old.

I ran away several times, but every time they found me and beat me. So I wanted to be far, much further, so that even if they looked for me, they wouldn't catch me. Obert

"I ran away several times, but every time they found me and beat me. So I wanted to be far, much further, so that even if they looked for me, they wouldn't catch me."

While living in the streets of Harare, the capital of Zimbabwe, I had heard stories about South Africa and the opportunities it offered: money, education, freedom and adventure.

Then, when some street friends suggested going there, Obert saw the opportunity to escape.

"I just wanted to have a normal life," he says.

"At the bottom of my heart, it was about getting away from my family."

In the back of a truck

In Musina, Obert was told to go to the refugee reception center to get permission to stay in the country.

"I was so happy," he says, "because I thought getting here was the hardest part."

After that, I thought life would be easier. But without identification documents, passport or birth certificate, Obert's early years in South Africa were difficult.

The Department of Social Development in Musina placed him in a childcare center in Venda, two hours away by road, and for the first time in his life, he enrolled in the school.

"I stayed there for a while," he says, "but then I ran away."

He laughs shyly as he explains that he has escaped from all the places he has been, apart from Homestead.

Trucks that cross the border are often used to transport migrant and refugee children, sometimes without the driver's knowledge (Yeshiel Panchia / Al Jazeera)

Then, he traveled south on the N1 motorway, stopping at Polokwane for a while and then living in the streets lined with jacaranda of Pretoria.

The idea of ​​not having food or shelter did not baffle him, he says, adding that "it was already part of life."

Obert finally found himself back on the N1 road, hiding in the back of a truck with other young men, while heading for Cape Town.

"We drove all night, all day, all night, and we kept exchanging different trucks until we reached Colesberg," he recalls.

Here, the children, not yet teenagers, were arrested by the police. That night they slept at the police station, but left the next day on the pretext of finding something to eat.

"We didn't come back. We found another truck," he says.

& # 39; It feels like you don't exist & # 39;

After disembarking in the Western Cape, the children walked for hours through the Great Karoo, a desert area known for its arid air, rocky landscapes and extreme temperatures, before arriving at a service station in the small town of Beaufort West. The manager took them to a shelter in Cape Town.

"I also escaped there," says Obert.

In Cape Town, he lived on the streets, where he says he was harassed every day.

"The police were always in my case," he says.

The last time he was arrested, he was sure he was in trouble. Instead, a social worker was called and taken to Homestead Shelter. That was in 2010, almost five years after leaving his relatives' house.

"Since I've been to Homestead, I've never run away," says Obert.

In the shelter, he has been able to do things he loves, such as climbing rocks and sailing.

"Sometimes I watch videos of luxury boats … it costs a lot of money to other people, but I've been doing it for free," he reflects.

Despite excelling in it, navigating competitively lost its appeal after learning that it could not advance further to obtain its captain's license, it needed some form of identification.

Not having official documents has proven to be a major obstacle in other ways as well.

He says the police stopped him on his way home from the practice of rock climbing one day. "They started questioning me, pushing me against the car, kicking me with those big boots. I know that without the documents that could have defended me, there is nothing I can use against them."

"Without documents, you miss a lot. It seems you don't exist at all." His forehead wrinkles. "For you, you know that you are a human being, but for them, you are simply something useless. You do not exist."

& # 39; Grateful & # 39;

In 2018, Obert completed high school. A birth certificate is usually required to take the final exams, but social workers were able to intervene on your behalf.

He says he would like to enter the business and is particularly interested in artificial intelligence, perhaps related to agriculture, believing that the implementation of new technologies in ancient practices such as agriculture can lead to the enrichment of Africa and Africans.

"If I only have the resources, I know I can do it," he says. But there are other practical problems derived from statelessness.

When Obert was younger, it did not occur to him to marry, register his own children, drive a car or apply for college. Now, he knows that his future and his security are in question without the pieces of paper that most take for granted.

"Today, when I go out without a passport, I will be vulnerable to the police," he says.

He also believes he may be at risk of being attacked. "South Africans who kill other Africans and beat other Africans can do anything and I have nothing to say. I may be able to defend myself physically, but not all the time."

Fortunately for Obert, the help came from Dream Higher, the rock climbing academy he joined in Cape Town.

"I told them: & # 39; I am stateless, is there any way you can help me? & # 39;" he explains.

Together, they raised the funds so that Obert traveled safe and sound to Zimbabwe, where he finally managed to register his birth, obtain an identity document and request a passport, which he does not yet have.

"I really wasn't happy to have Zimbabwean citizenship," he laughs. "I've been here in South Africa and lived here all my life."

The understanding that the same country he fled from more than a decade ago was the only place that could legitimize it was a bitter pill to swallow.

"But having citizenship is very important," he reflects, "so I am grateful."