Spain clears up after the winter storm kills four, causes power outages | News

At least four people have died since Sunday after the storm Gloria swept parts of Spain with hurricane winds, heavy snowfall and freezing temperatures.

Eastern coastal towns Spain, from Torrevieja in the south of the Valencia region to Castellón in the north, they are counting the cost of damage caused by the massive waves that hit the coast during the powerful winter storm.

Plus:

Gloria hit the country for the third day on Tuesday, destroying boardwalks, spreading dead fish along the beaches and leaving large areas under a layer of snow.

The heavy snow cut the electricity supply to hundreds of thousands of people in the northeastern province of Girona.

Huge waves were seen hitting the Olympic port of Barcelona, ​​while snowstorms blocked roads and highways in the cities of Teruel and Zaragoza.

More than 30 provinces received red weather alerts due to the storm, with Valencia on the Mediterranean coast and the Balearic Islands taking the worst part on Monday.

On Tuesday, the foam of the ocean covered the streets of the coastal city of Tossa de Mar, in Catalonia, after Gloria caused great waves and agitation of seawater, which can cause the creation of foam.

Waves were seen breaking on the beach of Tossa de Mar, with the flood water passing through the restaurants and businesses of the coast towards the center of the old city.

Tossa de Mar authorities described the situation as complicated, but said the foam did not pose an immediate threat to people. The owner of a beachfront restaurant that experienced flooding described the situation as a disaster.

Gloria is now affecting the coastal areas of southern France with heavy rains and strong winds.