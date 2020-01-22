Southend: judge dismisses court offer to liquidate League One club | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLfca9e618017d7172e37ee4403635e72b11% %MINIFYHTMLfca9e618017d7172e37ee4403635e72b12%





Customs officials alleged that Southend owed taxes and asked that the club be liquidated.

%MINIFYHTMLfca9e618017d7172e37ee4403635e72b13% %MINIFYHTMLfca9e618017d7172e37ee4403635e72b14%

A judge dismissed an attempt to liquidate the fighters of Sky Bet League One Southend United.

HM Revenue & Customs officials said taxes were owed and asked that the football club be liquidated.

But Judge Sebastian Prentis dismissed his request Wednesday at a hearing in the specialized insolvency and business court in London.

A lawyer representing the tax officials told the judge that the club had settled the debt.

In December, another judge had said Southend bosses should have time to pay.

The detail of how much Southend owed him, who are 12 points behind in League One and managed by former England defender Sol Campbell, was not revealed at the hearing.