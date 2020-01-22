South Korea dismisses a soldier who underwent sex change surgery

SEOUL, South Korea – The South Korean army on Wednesday decided to drop a soldier who had undergone gender reassignment surgery but wanted to remain in military service as a woman.

The decision was made in the middle of a protest by L.G.B.T. South Korean defenders who said the soldier was being unjustly persecuted and there was no reason why he could not fulfill his duties.

The case of the soldier, Byeon Hee-su, staff sergeant of an army tank unit, highlighted the unpleasant treatment that lesbians, gay men and transgender people often face in the socially conservative society of South Korea, especially in their armed forces. It is the first case in which an active duty soldier in South Korea has been referred to a military panel to decide if he or she is fit to serve after a gender reassignment operation.

Under military decision, Sergeant Byeon must leave the army before Friday.

Shortly after the decision was announced, he held a press conference and tearfully asked the military to revoke his decision. She said serving in the army had been her childhood dream and that she had been an exemplary soldier.