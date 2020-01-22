South Korea dismisses a soldier who underwent sex change surgery

SEOUL, South Korea – The South Korean army on Wednesday decided to drop a soldier who had undergone gender reassignment surgery but wanted to remain in military service as a woman.
The decision was made in the middle of a protest by L.G.B.T. South Korean defenders who said the soldier was being unjustly persecuted and there was no reason why he could not fulfill his duties.
The case of the soldier, Byeon Hee-su, staff sergeant of an army tank unit, highlighted the unpleasant treatment that lesbians, gay men and transgender people often face in the socially conservative society of South Korea, especially in their armed forces. It is the first case in which an active duty soldier in South Korea has been referred to a military panel to decide if he or she is fit to serve after a gender reassignment operation.
Under military decision, Sergeant Byeon must leave the army before Friday.
Shortly after the decision was announced, he held a press conference and tearfully asked the military to revoke his decision. She said serving in the army had been her childhood dream and that she had been an exemplary soldier.
"I know the army is not yet ready to accept transgender soldiers like me," said Sgt. “But I hope that sexual minority soldiers like me can do their duty without discrimination. I want to prove that I can be an excellent soldier who helps defend this country regardless of my sexual identity. "
"Please give me that opportunity," he said.
South Korea, which technically remains at war with North Korea through one of the most heavily armed borders in the world, requires that all fit men serve for approximately two years in their armed forces. Women are exempt from compulsory military service, but may choose to enlist. But transgender people are forbidden to join the armed forces, categorized as having mental and physical "disorders."
But rights groups have complained for a long time unclear guidelines on the subject, citing cases in which transgender people exempt from military service were later sued for falsifying their gender identity to avoid the draft. Some transgender people voluntarily join the army but hide their identity to avoid harassment and abuse of other soldiers. Others are forced to serve after not convincing the recruiting officers of their current identity.
The South Korean army also lacks specific regulations on what to do with those who have gender reassignment operations while on duty.
The Military Human Rights Center in Korea, a control body based in Seoul, the capital of South Korea, which oversees rights violations within the armed forces, unveiled the case of the transgender sergeant last week.
Sergeant Byeon, in his 20s, was a man when he joined the army in 2017. The Military Human Rights Center said that the sergeant underwent hormonal therapy and other treatments before undergoing a sex change operation abroad Last year while on leave. She wanted to continue serving as a career soldier and had also asked a court to be legally recognized as a woman.
Then the military intervened.
A military hospital, where the sergeant had registered for postoperative treatment, said he was disabled and could be discharged from the army due to the loss of genitalia from surgery.
On Tuesday, the Korean National Human Rights Commission warned that this decision could constitute "discrimination based on sexual identity."
But the military pushed their own discharge panel to make a final determination about Sergeant Byeon's aptitude. The panel decided Wednesday that it was unable to serve.
The decision "had nothing to do with the soldier's personal motives,quot; to be recognized as a woman, he said.
Human rights groups have said that the military should be more welcoming to transgender people. After decades of low birth rates, South Korea has had increasing difficulty in finding enough recruits to fill the ranks of its 600,000 military members. But South Korean society harbors a deep bias against LGBT people, despite growing vocal support in recent years.
Homosexual and transgender soldiers in the army have complained for a long time discrimination and abuse Gays and lesbians are not banned from service, but have been subject to investigations by military officials.
The South Korean Military Criminal Law prohibits "anal sex and other indecent acts,quot; among the military, whether or not they take place on military property. The culprits face up to two years in prison.