Sophie Turner publicly employs a role of & # 39; Lizzie McGuire & # 39;

The student of & # 39; Game of Thrones & # 39; She approaches the producers of the renewed series through Instagram, as she is interested in portraying Miranda Sánchez, Hilary Duff's best screen friend.

"game of Thrones"star Sophie Turner He has volunteered to return to the small screen to join the cast of "Lizzie McGuire"restart.

The British actress offered her services to show the producers in an Instagram post on Monday night (January 20), when she begged Disney + officials to get in touch, because she is desperate to portray Hilary Duffthe best friend on screen, Miranda Sanchez.

"Will Miranda appear this season? Because I'm here. I'm available. I'm your new Miranda," said the 23-year-old.

"People of & # 39; Lizzie McGuire & # 39 ;, please contact me!"

Turner's plea arises days after the production of the series was suspended after the departure of the original creator of "Lizzie McGuire," Terri Minsky, who had been serving as a showrunner of television renewal until the creative differences caused your departure

The new episodes of "Lizzie McGuire", starring Duff as the main character, were to be launched on the Disney + broadcast service later this year (2020), but the delay in filming has cast doubt on the premiere of the project , and Turner is just as annoying as the rest of the teenage show fans.

"Obviously I am devastated like the rest of us."

Disney + bosses have not yet responded to Turner's launch request.

Actress Lalaine He played Miranda on screen in the early 2000s, but his participation was not mentioned when the premise of the TV reboot was announced last year (2019).

The new program will follow Lizzie, 30, who lives in New York and works as an apprentice for an interior decorator, with other stars of the original program. Hallie Todd, Robert Carradine Y Jake Thomas returning as Lizzie's family, together Adam Lamberg Like his other best friend, Gordo.