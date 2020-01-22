Sophia Bush remembers fighting with the boss of & # 39; One Tree Hill & # 39; for scenes & # 39; inappropriate & # 39;

%MINIFYHTMLfceb2813915ddf69e769ed964bafe6c011% %MINIFYHTMLfceb2813915ddf69e769ed964bafe6c012%

The CW

The former & # 39; Chicago P.D. & # 39; The actress claims that she refused to take off her underwear when writers continued to write "inappropriate" scenes for her 16-year-old character.

Up News Info –

Sophia Bush He lowered his foot and refused to take off his underwear for "inappropriate" scenes on his hit American television show "One tree hill".

The 37-year-old actress played Brooke Davis on the show for nine seasons, and became a favorite among fans. However, behind the scenes, things were somewhat difficult, as Sophia explained to Ashley Graham in the model "Pretty big"podcast.

"I struggled a lot with the writers … I wasn't aware of the dynamics of power at play and just said things. I thought, & # 39; I'm not doing this & # 39;" he recalled.

%MINIFYHTMLfceb2813915ddf69e769ed964bafe6c013% %MINIFYHTMLfceb2813915ddf69e769ed964bafe6c014%

"There were this kind of really weird stuff … if you look at it, when I didn't realize how inappropriate it was, but again, this was a long time ago. I remember that my boss kept writing scenes for me. Being in my clothes inside. And I thought: "I'm not doing this, this is inappropriate." Like, I don't think this is what we should be teaching 16-year-old girls to do and seek validation in this way. "

When he refused, Sophia states that his boss replied that "he was not 16 years old." But she argued that she was "playing 16 years, and if you want someone to do it so badly, have someone else do it."

"And he literally told me: & # 39; Well, you're the one with the big f ** king rack that everyone wants to see & # 39;" Sophia said about her boss's shocking response. "And I thought, & # 39; What?! Well, I'm not doing it! & # 39;"

After the line, Sophia appeared to film her next scenes with a turtleneck, and admitted that the choice of fashion was "something unpleasant" for her boss.

"I thought: & # 39; This is how I will dress in the program from now on if you don't stop writing these scenes & # 39;" he explained. "I was really excited and didn't even know it. I just didn't want to perpetuate this kind of behavior that I didn't think was appropriate."

Sophia did not name the boss she was talking about, but has previously appeared in the headlines with her accusations about the "One Tree Hill" showrunner Mark Schwahn and the "unhealthy" work environment in the program.