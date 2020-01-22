Smokers must quit smoking at least 4 weeks before surgery, W.H.O. He says

Needless to say, cigarettes and surgery are not a winning combination. Dozens of studies have shown that patients who use tobacco have worse post-surgical results. However, many doctors give smokers conflicting advice about the ideal period of time they should consume before. its operations

A new report published this week by the World Health Organization seeks to provide some clarity. The study found that patients who quit smoking at least four weeks before an operation have substantially better results, with fewer postsurgical infections and a reduced chance of having to return to the hospital for additional care.

The authors of the W.H.O. The report, which reviewed more than 100 studies on the subject, expects its findings to serve as a wake-up call to surgeons, anesthesiologists and hospital administrators who can play a huge role in convincing patients to give up the habit, both temporarily as forever.

"For doctors around the world, surgery can be a teaching moment," said Edouard Tursan D’Espaignet, a tobacco researcher at the University of Newcastle in Australia, who collaborated with the W.H.O. study. "We are really encouraging entire health systems to take possession of quitting among their patients."