Smokers must quit smoking at least 4 weeks before surgery, W.H.O. He says

Needless to say, cigarettes and surgery are not a winning combination. Dozens of studies have shown that patients who use tobacco have worse post-surgical results. However, many doctors give smokers conflicting advice about the ideal period of time they should consume before. its operations
A new report published this week by the World Health Organization seeks to provide some clarity. The study found that patients who quit smoking at least four weeks before an operation have substantially better results, with fewer postsurgical infections and a reduced chance of having to return to the hospital for additional care.
The authors of the W.H.O. The report, which reviewed more than 100 studies on the subject, expects its findings to serve as a wake-up call to surgeons, anesthesiologists and hospital administrators who can play a huge role in convincing patients to give up the habit, both temporarily as forever.
"For doctors around the world, surgery can be a teaching moment," said Edouard Tursan D’Espaignet, a tobacco researcher at the University of Newcastle in Australia, who collaborated with the W.H.O. study. "We are really encouraging entire health systems to take possession of quitting among their patients."
There are more than one billion smokers worldwide, and one in 25 undergoes major surgery every year, according to W.H.O. In the richest countries, up to 16 percent of postsurgical patients develop serious complications; In the developing world, the postoperative mortality rate can reach 10 percent depending on the country.
Studies have found that smokers who undergo surgery have more than double the complication rate compared to non-smokers, which represents a significant burden for hospitals around the world. "Not only is it bad for the patient, but it is bad for the distribution of health services because smokers are likely to be readmitted to the hospital, potentially denying treatment to another person," said Professor D'Espaignet .
The report's authors said the findings provided a powerful case for doctors to delay elective surgery so that smokers give them more time to quit smoking. They found that patients who quit smoking a month before surgery had fewer complications six weeks later, and that every week free of tobacco beyond those four weeks improved health outcomes by 19 percent.
The dangers of tobacco are widely known, but few people appreciate the disadvantages smokers face when recovering from a hip replacement, open heart surgery or even a face lift. Smoking negatively affects cardiovascular function and the ability of tissues to heal. This is because the carbon monoxide in cigarette smoke reduces the oxygen necessary for normal cellular function. It is also believed that nicotine hinders the agglomeration of blood platelets that help healing.
"The surgery itself is an assault on the body and its recovery will be much more difficult if you smoke," said Dr. Kerstin Schotte, a medical officer at W.H.O. who works in tobacco control and helped write the report.
Many doctors say that quitting smoking is not always easy to sell. Dr. Amy Anne Lassig, a head and neck cancer surgeon at Hennepin Healthcare in Minnesota, said about half of her patients continue to smoke even after their cancer diagnosis. "Some may quit smoking, but for other patients, it is such a stressful time in their life that many feel desperate, go in the other direction and continue smoking," he said.
But Imminent surgery, he said, can be a powerful incentive for some patients, and Dr. Lassig tries to encourage smokers to quit smoking by highlighting their best recovery opportunities.
"People really take that seriously, and they appreciate that I am honest with them," he said. "Unfortunately, not everyone can implement my advice."
The W.H.O. He says hospitals should play a more important role in helping smokers quit smoking. Because most health care facilities prohibit tobacco use, forcing even the most ardent smokers to quit smoking while they are hospitalized, surgeons and anesthesiologists are urged to seize the moment and help surgical patients to leave it definitively. Although many hospitals in the developed world have internal smoking cessation programs, they are less common in poorer countries.
Dr. Nancy Rigotti, who runs the Tobacco Research and Treatment Center at Massachusetts General Hospital, said that more than half of all smokers admitted to the hospital receive nicotine replacement therapy, compared to just five percent 20 years ago. Patients discharged are sent home with nicotine patches, and center employees follow up with calls and text messages to encourage compliance.
But there is nothing like imminent surgery to get smokers to quit forever. "When faced with the idea of undergoing general anesthesia and opening the chest, most people will do everything possible to have a good result," he said. "What we have found is that illness is a teaching moment for unhealthy behaviors."