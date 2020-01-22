Sky Sports Golf Podcast: Tiger's return, Westwood's victory and more | Golf news

%MINIFYHTMLe0f148cf93b23eebaf67ab4897d6cbdd11% %MINIFYHTMLe0f148cf93b23eebaf67ab4897d6cbdd12%







Lee Westwood's victory in Abu Dhabi, the pace of play on the PGA Tour and the return of Tiger Woods to action appear on the Sky Sports Golf podcast, live from Torrey Pines.

Wayne & # 39; Radar & # 39; Riley and Mark Roe join Josh Antmann live from California before the Farmers Insurance Open to reflect on the main topics of another action-packed golf week.

The group discusses the latest Westwood Rolex Series event and how it continues to impress deeply in their mid-40s, and also discusses whether it is a serious candidate to qualify for the Europa Team Ryder Cup team.

Westwood's victory was his 25th victory in the European Circuit.

After Andrew Landry almost threw a six-shot lead on his way to winning the American Express in La Quinta, Radar and Mark talk about how players mentally deal with throwing such a big advantage.

Mark shares stories of his seven years of having Ian James "Edinburgh Jimmy,quot; Rae, who died earlier this month, as his caddy, in addition to offering his views on the new PGA Tour guidelines to accelerate the sport.

The panel offers its predictions for this week's event at Torrey Pines, where Woods pursues a 83rd victory on the PGA Tour and Rory McIlroy has the opportunity to return to world number 1, in addition to addressing the latest edition of Ponder the Pro .