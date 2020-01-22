Six Nations: Ireland's captain Johnny Sexton hopes to face Scotland | Rugby Union News

Ireland begins the Six Nations campaign against Scotland on February 1





Ireland's captain Johnny Sexton is "ahead of schedule,quot; in his recovery from injury and hopes to be fit for the inaugural Six Nations match against Scotland.

Fly-half Sexton, who won 88 games with his country, has not played since he suffered a knee problem playing for Leinster in early December.

"Everything has been planned, so I hope to be able to participate in the training tomorrow," he said.

"In any case, a little earlier than expected."

New head coach Andy Farrell recently appointed Sexton as Ireland's captain for the next Six Nations Championship.

The experienced half fly assumes the role after the retirement of former captain Rory Best after the World Cup.

Sexton has returned to train with Leinster and has been making "good progress,quot; according to the province.

Ireland begins its Six Nations campaign against Scotland at Aviva Stadium in Dublin on February 1, which will be Farrell's first game since he succeeded Joe Schmidt as head coach of Ireland.