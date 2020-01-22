Silvio De Sousa's punishment for his role in the Kansas-Kansas state fight should reflect only what happened

Remember when some American sports shows spent most of two weeks debating whether Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph was really to blame for his altercation with Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, where he was beaten with a football helmet?

He started it! It did not!

Yes, let's not do that again.

MORE: The late blockade ignites the fight between Kansas, Kansas state

It does not matter if the unnecessary robbery and attempted tray of the Kansas State Guard, DaJuan Gordon, was the point of origin of the nasty fight between the Wildcats and the Jayhawks on Tuesday, or if it was Kansas forward forward Silvio De Sousa angry standing on Gordon after crushing that. shot to the seats.

It only matters what happened next, and only what happened.

The fight that took place was launched by the multi-player game of K-State from the team's adjacent bank and escalated by the Kansas players who responded in kind. He was probably exacerbated by the fact that at least one of the two head coaches presumed that the game was over and that he continued with the superficial but mandatory business of the post-game handshake.

There will be suspensions for what happened, because mandatory penalties were written in the rules of college basketball three decades ago after the fights on the court had become a fairly regular occurrence in the game.

You leave the bank, you are suspended. That means there will be several players from each team who get at least one game for leaving the banking area to participate. K-State freshman Antonio Gordon (No. 11 on his list) was far from his chair so fast that he looked like Usain Bolt at the Olympic Games. First he got out of his seat, but he was barely alone.

You throw a punch, you are suspended. It is difficult to determine everyone who participated in this activity, particularly if specific individuals were hitting or pushing. One of those who seemed to be involved, De Sousa, then grabbed a chair and held it as if he intended it to be a weapon, an act that blessedly was interrupted.

You hold a chair over your head, ready to hit … well, who knows what the punishment is for that?

Should it be a week? One month? A season? Should De Sousa be suspended for intention and appearance?

MORE: The loss of KU to Nova shows that "there is not a single team that is dominant,quot;

We know for sure that there was at least one hero in all this, and perhaps no one on this night could have been more suitable for the role. His name is Jerrance Howard, Kansas assistant coach. Interestingly, he played for Bill Self and K-State coach Bruce Weber while in Illinois (Self since 2000-03, Weber in 2003-04). He now trains under Self, which he has done since 2013, and trained under Weber in Illinois since 2008-11.

It was Howard who extended his hand when De Sousa held what appeared to be a stool and threw it away. It did not arrive before the photographers could capture an image that would torment De Sousa, but he managed to intercede before anyone was harmed.

Silvio De Sousa holds a chair over his head in a fight between the men's basketball teams in Kansas State, Kansas. https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/b/2d/silvio-de-sousa-012120-getty-ftrjpg_1d1272b8bicap1rdmb5hwxlb0w.jpg?t=-834941577,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



When Cincinnati and Xavier had an eruption fight in the final minutes of their 2011 rivalry game, the consequences almost overheated like the altercation itself. Three Bearcats players were suspended six games, another one. Two Musketeers players received suspensions of four games, one got two games and another player got only one game. The universities took their fantastic rivalry game off campus and played it in a downtown stadium.

There must be punishment in this circumstance. But, it would also be useful to reject rhetoric.

Some have asked that De Sousa be fired from the Jayhawks program, or be suspended for the season. You need a lot of time to think about this, but it always seems too much. Maybe I should have been more circumspect, but the heat of competition leads people in some curious directions (the NHL shows us this almost every night).

However, we are not in that crucible, neither are the officials of Kansas, Kansas State or the Big 12 Conference. The punishment must be driven by what is appropriate under these circumstances, not what sounds bold to the public. The punishment must be presented for what happened, not for what could have happened.

Howard not only threw a chair on the floor: it changed the outcome of the situation. As I was there, because he acted, the consequences should also change.