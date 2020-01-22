Shayden leaves Lexus from Unexpected: “ He cheated while in jail & # 39; & # 39;

Lexus Scheller and Shayden Massey, stars of the season 2 of TLC & # 39; s Unexpected are officially over.

The couple, both teenagers, has been through many things during their short relationship. But they stayed together after the birth of their daughter Scarlett.

Yesterday, on Instagram, Shayden explained to fans that he and Lexus had finished. According to Shayden, he left his baby's mother, after Lexus cheated on him.

"For those who won't stop asking, No! We're not together anymore," says a text graphic published by Shayden today. He clarified more in the comments, revealing that Lexus allegedly connected with his best friend while Shayden was behind bars. "She cheated on me with my best friend when I spent a couple of weekends in jail for driving without a license when I had to work," Shayden wrote.

He added in another comment: "She is not what I want for my future. I have had a lot of free time to sit down and think about everything, I need a WIFE and a FAMILY, all I have always wanted in my life was to be a wife's husband loving. "