Shayad of Love Aaj Kal is about craving the love of your life



Love Aaj Kal, directed by Imtiaz Ali, will hit theaters on February 14, 2020. The film starring Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan also has a special role played by Arushi Sharma. She interprets Kartik's love interest in the 1990s while the movie talks about love and how it has changed over time compared to the current generation. The sizzling chemistry of Kartik and Sara has made the audience eager to see this one. Although the trailer received mixed reviews from the audience, the film's first song, Shayad, was released today and is perfect for the love season.



Sung by Arijit Singh, composed by Pritam and written by Irshad Kamil, the song is moving and makes you want to listen to it in a loop. The emotion of love and longing goes perfectly in the lyrics. This will surely become a favorite among the audience soon. If you haven't heard the song yet, compare it right here.