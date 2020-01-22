Home Entertainment Shah Rukh Khan's best answers from his recent #AskSRK session

Shah Rukh Khan's best answers from his recent #AskSRK session

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Shah Rukh Khan's best answers from his recent #AskSRK session
%MINIFYHTML7f8d0547c226756bf324e27dcd9161fe11% %MINIFYHTML7f8d0547c226756bf324e27dcd9161fe12%

He is a man of word and ingenuity and that is the only thing that people love about Shah Rukh Khan. His sense of humor, his knowledge of the world and his self-awareness are some of the most admired features of the superstar.

Keeping it fun, Shah Rukh Khan conducts a #AskSRK viral session on Twitter from time to time. Interacting with fans and giving some of the funniest answers to strange questions, SRK always manages to make us laugh with his keen sense of humor.

Returning to social networks once again, SRK held another fun session on Twitter and we are collecting their best and most ingenious answers for you. Have a look.

%MINIFYHTML7f8d0547c226756bf324e27dcd9161fe15%

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©