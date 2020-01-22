Shah Rukh Khan's best answers from his recent #AskSRK session

He is a man of word and ingenuity and that is the only thing that people love about Shah Rukh Khan. His sense of humor, his knowledge of the world and his self-awareness are some of the most admired features of the superstar.

Keeping it fun, Shah Rukh Khan conducts a #AskSRK viral session on Twitter from time to time. Interacting with fans and giving some of the funniest answers to strange questions, SRK always manages to make us laugh with his keen sense of humor.

Returning to social networks once again, SRK held another fun session on Twitter and we are collecting their best and most ingenious answers for you. Have a look.

Do not let any negativity inspire you on your trip. You are beautiful for what you are … https://t.co/w6R16tlkFm – Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 22, 2020

30 saal ki mehnat mein padega. https://t.co/Y3qfb7IMdk – Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 22, 2020

I like cheese … https://t.co/U3XVh5hbkc – Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 22, 2020

Damn multiple choice questions? It was always horrible with them. https://t.co/PGFGEdXjqS – Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 22, 2020

Bas aap Dua mein yaad rakhna. https://t.co/YRYfCjR67K – Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 22, 2020

Wear a helmet !!! https://t.co/9pFOWjUDaW – Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 22, 2020

Direct this question to my chemistry teacher.@thesushmitasen https://t.co/V9ClwzU6Oh – Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 22, 2020

I've booked it for the best movies of my life … https://t.co/y4NYJiaJPQ – Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 22, 2020

As soon as KKR makes you the head coach, my friend. https://t.co/1SSCwWLS8E – Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 22, 2020

When you're sad, hungry or angry … cry a little while playing your favorite video game. https://t.co/YoG90FVN6E – Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 22, 2020

If I were qualified, I would have suggested a medication … surely they are symptoms of something! https://t.co/q7WLMhNglN – Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 22, 2020