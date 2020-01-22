Scottish Premiership: Will the transfer window shape the rest of the season? The | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLe7675499ed8bdba8ba3a8f5bbbc4ee4111% %MINIFYHTMLe7675499ed8bdba8ba3a8f5bbbc4ee4112%









Celtic manager Neil Lennon offers a new update on the progress of the club's agreement to sign midfielder Ismaila Soro on the Israeli side Bnei Yehuda Tel Aviv

"I've seen it a million times!"

Nikola Katic's answer to the question about his winning goal against Celtic three and a half weeks ago will echo the Rangers fans everywhere. Since the decisive leap of the Croatian defender decided the game Old Firm on December 29, the Scottish Premier League has been cold stored.

The league, and the race for the closest title in years, restarts on Wednesday night, the first of three full midweek cards in the next four weeks.

Nikola Katic says he has seen his goal against Celta "a million times,quot;

Until the month of May it will not be known how to define a moment the objective of Katic, but its current importance cannot be underestimated. Without it, the Rangers would be five points away from Celta; as they are, they sit two points behind with a game in hand. This week's game against St. Mirren is the first of four out of five at Ibrox. Celtic, on the other hand, plays four of his next five out, starting in Kilmarnock, live Sky sports.

Kilmarnock vs Celtic Live

Ironically, Rugby Park is where the Rangers took off 12 months ago in their first game after winter break. Jermain Defoe scored on his debut, but Jordan Jones hit the winner against the club he later joined in the summer.

The Rangers had been together at the top of the league when they entered the game, but their slip on the artificial surface gave Celtic an invaluable initiative. The champions embarked on an eight-game winning streak, creating a mattress that they never gave up.

Jordan Jones scored Kilmarnock's winner against the Rangers last year

A year later, it is Celtic who must negotiate the dangerous journey on the M77. Kilmarnock under Alex Dyer is stubborn and persistent in his own stadium, and a Scott Brown winner was needed to secure victory during the most recent team meeting last February.

The margin of error that Celtic had when entering the derby has disappeared; During the next fortnight they will walk a tightrope of complicated accessories, but which can be won at St Johnstone, Hamilton and Motherwell. The rangers receive Ross County, Aberdeen and Hibernian at the same time, with a trip to the hearts of the table interspersed on paper, perhaps a little more demanding, but the advantage of being in Ibrox is enormous.

Patryk Klimala made his Celtic debut against Partick Thistle

Neil Lennon has been proactive in his response to the defeat of Old Firm. Scott Sinclair has joined Preston and Lewis Morgan is about to move to Inter Miami, but reinforcements have arrived. 3.5 million pounds were spent on Polish striker Patryk Klimala, while Ivorian midfielder Ismaila Soro awaits a work permit. More could follow: Celtic's team could be significantly improved by the end of January.

In contrast, Steven Gerrard admits that there may not be new faces in his squad when the transfer window is closed. The Rangers manager significantly reformed his team last summer and clearly feels he has reached a formula that could lead them to the league title. It remains to be seen if that thought is affected by injuries, or one or two outings, in the next week.

1:53 Rangers manager Steven Gerrard says he will only sign in January if the club sells players before the end of the month. Rangers manager Steven Gerrard says he will only sign in January if the club sells players before the end of the month.

Elsewhere, in what has been a slow transfer window for the Scottish Premier League, the most compelling story surrounds Hearts. Daniel Stendel has been in charge for just a month, but its impact has been dramatic. Glenn Whelan and coach Jon Daly were released, and both criticized the management of German men, while Christophe Berra was stripped of the captaincy and was told to look for a new club.

The return to fitness of Steven Naismith, John Souttar, Jamie Walker and Conor Washington should help Stendel get results and build a good relationship in Tynecastle's locker room, but he desperately needs a new injection of talent. Stendel will expect Kosovan Donis Avdijaj to be the first of a handful of arrivals before next week's deadline, as the Hearts try to leave the end of the league.

Hearts have signed Donis Avdijaj

Of the contenders for Europe, Aberdeen looks better positioned, after signing midfielder Dylan McGeouch when trying to add Matty Kennedy of St Johnstone before the deadline. Hibernian has re-signed Stephane Omeonga on loan, but Jack Ross needs to eliminate his team before adding more players. Motherwell, the third classified, signed striker Mikael Ndjoli, but his budget is overshadowed by the clubs that chase them; It would be a magnificent achievement for them to finish where they currently sit.

Clubs in the lower half of the league, except for Corazones, exist with similar budgets, and many have been busy. St Mirren signed three players earlier this month: defenders Akim Famewo and Conor McCarthy and midfielder Jamie McGrath.

Aberdeen has signed Matty Kennedy in a pre-contract

Ross County added defender Coll Donaldson and midfielder Jordan Tillson, Hamilton's signed end Andy Dales, and strikers Nicke Kabamba and Harry Bunn have joined Kilmarnock. Livingston has replaced goalkeeper Matija Sarkic, who returned to Aston Villa, with Ryan Schofield of Huddersfield, while adding defender Ciaron Brown.

As the closing of the month approaches, the loan market will provide the best opportunity for desperate clubs to get one or two bargains. St Johnstone is the only team that still signs in January, and the lowest scorers in the league would love to add a striker, but, as always, money speaks. Sacrificing Kennedy to release funds may be the answer to Tommy Wright's puzzle.

Hibernian were relegated under Terry Butcher

The perennial balancing act for teams fighting for survival is perhaps more intense this month than in any other. The decisions made in January can guarantee the high level of flight and occupational safety, or initiate a downward spiral towards the descent.

The then Hibernian manager, Terry Butcher, brought Daniel Boateng, Daniel Haynes and Duncan Watmore during the January 2014 window, but they all failed when Hibs collapsed at the table, finally being relegated after a tiebreak with Hamilton.

Dundee United never recovered from the disastrous decision of Mixu Paatelainen to sign goalkeeper Eiji Kawashima in 2015. The captain of Japan was an immensely sympathetic character outside the park, and not only the culprit in the disappearance of his team, but he endured a terrible time in Tannadice.

Dundee United signed goalkeeper Eiji Kawashima in 2015

Kawashima made a terrible mistake in his Dundee derby debut and fought to deal with the physicality of Scottish football. Another defeat in the derby, four months later, caused United to fall; Three managers later, they must still return to the top.

With seven teams between the fifth and eleventh separated by seven points, the margins in the middle of the table are as tight as between the old company at the top. It is likely that nothing will be decided until May, but the way in which each team arrives there will be determined by the preliminary work established in the next 10 days.

