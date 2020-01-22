Scottish Premier League: Celtic and Rangers win, Hibs steals late result against Hamilton | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLa61bc4a6369139601653ce2534bb215311% %MINIFYHTMLa61bc4a6369139601653ce2534bb215312%

Match reports when all Scottish Premier League teams returned to action after winter break





Leigh Griffiths seemed to collide with the Kilmarnock crowd

Celtic maintained its two-point lead over the challengers of the Ladbrokes Premiership Rangers title with a 3-1 victory over Kilmarnock in Rugby Park.

Attacker Odsonne Edouard dismissed the visitors in the lead in the 25th minute before Leigh Griffiths added a second to the start of the second half.

Celtic seemed to be comfortably heading for victory before Kilmarnock striker Nicke Kabamba retired one with a 66-minute header, but Christopher Jullien nodded home from a corner seven minutes later to secure the victory for the Hoops.

Jermain Defoe scored his 16th of the season in the only goal v St Mirren

Jermain Defoe's 16th goal of the season saw the Rangers claim a close and close 1-0 victory over St. Mirren.

The Light Blues had problems at a similar point last season, and almost stumbled upon St Mirren's determined defense before Defoe took the winner in the 34th minute.

Paul Hanlon hit a late winner as Irish came back from a goal behind to beat Hamilton 2-1.

The Accies took a well-deserved advantage through Alex Gogic in the 18th minute, only for the Jack Ross team to respond in the second half.

Christian Doidge leveled himself before Hanlon's 86-minute header sealed the return.

Liam Donnelly scored the only goal of the game in third place Motherwell widened the gap between them and Aberdeen, which are fourth, to four points.

Scott Pittman scored the winner to give Livingston a 1-0 victory over St johnstone, While Ross County and placed at the bottom Hearts He played a goalless draw at Global Energy Stadium.