Scott McTominay, John McGinn, Kieran Tierney: Scotland's chief Steve Clarke hopeful in the injured trio | Soccer news

Scott McTominay has been set aside for a knee ligament injury since boxing day

Scotland's chief Steve Clarke remains optimistic on the injury front before the 2020 Euro Cup semi-final against Israel at Hampden Park on March 26.

Midfielders Scott McTominay and John McGinn and left back Kieran Tierney are struggling to be fit for the crunch game after suffering injuries.

Tierney underwent a dislocated right shoulder surgery, but is not likely to return to full training until March, McTominay is recovering from a knee ligament injury recovered at Boxing Day and McGinn fractured his ankle in December and will lose up to three. months

Kieran Tierney suffered a dislocated shoulder during Arsenal's 3-1 victory over West Ham on December 9

Clarke said: "I am crossing my fingers so that the three mentioned will recover well and be available in March.

"It will be close to all of them but always with hope, never ruling out anyone at this stage. There is still a long time before reaching March."

Clarke added: "I have received comments from medical departments, all three are working for recovery. Whether they succeed or not, it is a different story.

"I am optimistic that everyone will make it. That is what you have to be. I think they will be close. Whether they are close and achieve or close and just get lost, the decision will be decided by recovery."

"Without having first-hand knowledge of how clubs recover players and having the exact details of how the recovery will be, then it is difficult for me to evaluate it."

"I know that all players will do everything possible to be fit and I am sure that the clubs want them to be fit to help their own cause anyway, it is just wait and see what happens."