Scott Eastwood caught trying to tear down the signs of protesters in California

According to the report, the actor of & # 39; The Longest Ride & # 39; He tells the protesters that he is working for the city and orders them to remove the posters and signs during the protest.

Scott Eastwood He was allegedly caught by the camera trying to tear down banners in protest of a massive development project in Del Mar, California.

The actor, who owns a bar and some small businesses in the area, allegedly told the activists that he was working for the city and ordered them to remove the posters and signs during the protest on Sunday, January 19, according to TMZ.

When a protester recognized him and captured him on video, Scott left.

He has yet to answer questions about his appearance at the demonstration and why he protested the activists' actions.