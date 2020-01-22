Saudi Arabia denies reporting the kingdom behind the hacking of Jeff Bezos' phone | News

The Saudi Arabian embassy in Washington, DC, rejected a media report suggesting that the kingdom was behind the hacking of the mobile phone of the Washington Post owner and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

Citing unidentified sources, the British newspaper The Guardian reported Tuesday that the billionaire's phone was hacked in 2018 after receiving a WhatsApp message that was apparently sent from the personal account of the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman (MBS)

"Recent media reports suggesting that the kingdom is behind a hacking of Jeff Bezos' phone are absurd," the Saudi Arabian embassy said on its Twitter account.

"We request an investigation into these claims so that we can have all the facts."

Separately, the Washington Post reported that a United Nations investigation will report on Wednesday that Bezos's phone was hacked after receiving the WhatsApp message from an account allegedly belonging to MBS, the de facto ruler of the kingdom.

Shortly after the message was sent, a significant amount of data was extracted from Bezos's phone, the Post said investigators concluded by citing a person with direct knowledge about the matter.

The report is intended to worsen relations between the richest man in the world and the kingdom that had deteriorated after the 2018 assassination of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who was also a columnist for the Washington Post, inside the Riad consulate in Istanbul.

Agnes Callamard, UN Special Rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions, and David Kaye, special rapporteur for free expression, said on Tuesday in Twitter posts that they would publish a statement on Wednesday about the Guardian report.

A report by Callamard in June found credible evidence that warrants further investigation that the crown prince and other senior officials are responsible for the murder of Khashoggi. Prince Mohammed has said that, as de facto Saudi leader, he ultimately assumed the "full responsibility,quot; of the murder, but denied ordering it.

In December, a Saudi court exonerated Prince Mohammed's main advisers for the murder of the journalist, a verdict condemned worldwide as a parody of justice but backed by Washington.

Private investigation

The relationship between Bezos and the Saudi government had deteriorated early last year after he alluded to Saudi Arabia's discontent over the coverage of the Khashoggi assassination by the Washington Post.

The Bezos security chief said in March last year that the kingdom had access to his phone and obtained private information that included text messages between him and a former television presenter, with whom the sensationalist National Enquirer newspaper said Bezos was dating .

"Our researchers and several experts concluded with great confidence that the Saudis had access to Bezos's phone and obtained private information," Gavin De Becker wrote on The Daily Beast's website at the time.

But de Becker did not specify which part of the Saudi government he was blaming for the attack, and gave few details about the investigation that led him to the conclusion that the kingdom was responsible.

Saudi Arabia had said it had nothing to do with the reports.