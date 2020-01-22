Sarecens: all the details of the payments that violated the salary limit of the Premier League are revealed | Rugby Union News

%MINIFYHTMLde94a5485cd83a77ce535977ca42980811% %MINIFYHTMLde94a5485cd83a77ce535977ca42980812%







Full details of the salary cap violations that led to the Saracens being relegated from the Premier League were revealed in a 103-page report obtained by Sky News.

The Saracens, the club that won the Rugby Union Premier League in four of the past five seasons, had already docked 35 points and fined £ 5.3 million last November for breaking the salary limit of £ 7 million from Premiership Rugby.

%MINIFYHTMLde94a5485cd83a77ce535977ca42980813% %MINIFYHTMLde94a5485cd83a77ce535977ca42980814%

But this week's news that they will be relegated to the Championship at the end of this season has made English rugby spin on its axis, with the future of some of its most important stars, including England captain Owen Farrell shrouded in uncertainty. .

2:28 Saracens rugby director Mark McCall says international players within the team have made their intentions clear after the Premier League club's decline. Saracens rugby director Mark McCall says international players within the team have made their intentions clear after the Premier League club's decline.

Now, Sky News has revealed the exact details of the infractions that led to unprecedented punishment in British sport, with the most significant breaking of the rules concerning joint ventures involving the stars of England Maro Itoje, Billy and Mako Vunipola and former England player Chris Ashton

There is no suggestion that any of these players knew anything about the salary cap violations that take place.

The Disciplinary Panel, led by Lord Dyson, accepted that violations of regulations by the Saracens "were not deliberate,quot; and had advised against their descent, believing that it would be a disproportionate punishment.

But they did find that the Saracens had broken the rules several times at a cost that ranged from £ 511.92 to £ 800,000.

Nigel Wray resigned as president of the Saracens earlier this month

It was discovered that the Saracens had breached the salary limit in three consecutive seasons.

In 2016/17, the Saracens spent more than £ 1.1 million, in 2017/18 it was just over £ 98,000 and in 2018/19 they were £ 906,000.

It was discovered that the owner of the Saracens, Nigel Wray, who resigned as president of the club earlier this month, made payments totaling £ 1.3 million by participating in joint ventures with players.

Mako Vunipola (right) and his brother Billy Vunipola benefited from payments that failed to meet the salary limit

Brothers Billy and Mako Vunipola, who were part of the England team at the World Cup in Japan last year, received £ 450,000 between them. Richard Wrigglesworth, 36, has played for Saracens since 2010 and received £ 220,000, while Maro Itoje received £ 250,000.

In the case of Vunipolas, a house was bought by a company known as Vuniprop, financed 66 percent by Vunipolas and 33 percent by a Wray interest-free loan. Renewal costs were also provided, without interest, by Wray.

It is understood that the defense of the Saracens was that Wray considered these payments as capital investments and if they were declared as such, instead of as director loans, on the advice of an accountant, they would have been approved by the salary cap administrator.

In his witness statement, Mr. Wray said that these payments were "commercial transactions in good faith with several players based on the merit of those investments, not, as PRL suggests, to provide an additional reward to players for playing his rugby at the club. "

The report points to a violation of the salary cap with respect to an excessive expense of £ 871,000 by Wray and two other directors who buy shares in the image rights company of Maro Itoje

Another accusation was that England and the Saracens locked up Maro Itoje, one of the biggest stars in the game, received a three-year lump sum of £ 30,000, £ 30,000, £ 35,000 for a hospitality company connected to the Saracens based in Saracens, which did all the hospitality on the grounds of Allianz Park and was directed by the president's daughter, Lucy Wray.

The report noted that there was no evidence that Itoje had attended any hospitality event and was not paid per event, so this is a salary benefit and not a commercial agreement. However, the Saracens would say that this was a commercial agreement of an independent company similar to those they have with many current and former players.

1:46 Owen Farrell says his fellow Saracens and England have been given enough clarity to make sure they are totally focused on the Six Nations. Owen Farrell says his fellow Saracens and England have been given enough clarity to make sure they are totally focused on the Six Nations.

The report also points to a violation of the salary cap with respect to what they said was an excessive expense of £ 871,000 by Wray and two other directors who bought shares in the image rights company of Maro Itoje.

They paid 1.6 million pounds for a 30% stake in the image rights company of Maro Itoje, according to a PwC assessment. But Premiership rugby said the shares were only worth £ 800,000 according to a valuation by a different accountant firm.

Premiership Rugby said that the Saracens overpaid the image rights of Itoje because they paid him badly in a normal salary so that the club could enter below the salary limit.

Chris Ashton, now at Sale Sharks, left Saracens in 2017

It was also discovered that the Saracens had breached the salary limit at £ 319,600.76 with respect to a property purchased by a former player Chris Ashton.

The report, compiled by Sport Resolutions, an independent dispute settlement service, said Ashton paid 80 percent of a house worth £ 1.4 million, while Wray and another director paid 20 percent of the property.

The suggestion was that this was a benefit and equivalent to salary in kind. But it is understood that the defense of the Saracens was that Ashton left the Saracens shortly after this property was purchased, which means that it could not have been a benefit to the Saracens.

It is understood that the Saracens explored the option to appeal the initial ruling in November, which led to a fine of £ 5.3 million and a deduction of 35 points.

Richard Wigglesworth benefited from payments that violated the salary limit

It is believed that the club did not resist an investigative audit at the end of this season, but it did resist a three-year retrospective audit alleging that it would be unfair, in the opinion of the club, if the same scrutiny were not applied. every club in the Premier League.

The panel advised against the descent of the Saracens and said in their decision: "We accept that the infractions were not deliberate, but in our opinion they were imprudent. We consider that imposing a deduction of 70 points in a salary year is disproportionate and is not required to satisfy the underlying purpose of the relegations. "

1:08 Exeter Chiefs rugby director Rob Baxter says the club will consider hiring Saracen players if they are available after their Premier League descent. Exeter Chiefs rugby director Rob Baxter says the club will consider hiring Saracen players if they are available after their Premier League descent.

The Saracens had requested that the report be made public after Premiership Rugby initially said that the club had requested that it be kept secret. "Premiership Rugby appreciates the decision of the Saracens to withdraw their previous objection to the publication of Lord Dyson's decision," said a spokesman, "These objections were expressed in the strongest terms and in writing on behalf of the club by their lawyers,quot; .

"We believe that the publication of the decision regarding past violations of the Saracens of the salary limit is an important step in maintaining confidence in our application of regulations and the disciplinary process."