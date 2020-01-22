Sarah Hyland responds wildly to Troll criticizing her & # 39; spray tan & # 39;

%MINIFYHTML0c760a330e0bbc3c4f6f31d2cae0fc6611% %MINIFYHTML0c760a330e0bbc3c4f6f31d2cae0fc6612%

The actress who plays Haley Dunphy in & # 39; Modern Family & # 39; he responds quickly to the online critic who thinks he had & # 39; too much & # 39; spray tan while seemingly tanned naturally.

Sarah Hyland It does not remain silent when a troll makes a wrong accusation. After being criticized for his tanned skin that was considered "too much," the "Modern Family"The star quickly applauded that enemy.

In a series of snapshots uploaded to Instagram on Monday, January 20, the "Vampire academy"The actress flaunted her brownish physique when she left for the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards with a floral dress by Philosophy Di Lorenzo Serafini. She looked stunning with a short skirt and low neckline.

"If my legs cooled, I had an extra built blanket," the 29-year-old wrote next to the photo gallery. "Thanks to the village that gathered all this last night I felt like a goddess."

However, not everyone was impressed by his appearance that night. One person, unaware of the Mexican trip Hyland made recently, commented: "Spray tanning is too much." But the four-time SAG Prize winner hastened to respond quickly, as she responded directly: "I will tell the real sun to be comfortable with me the next time I see it …"

A troll attacked Sarah Hyland and she responded wildly.

On the other hand, his fiance Wells Adams I had nothing but a good thing to say about Hyland's appearance at the SAG Awards. "High school"Alum left a flirtatious comment that said," Dear Sir, "plus two drooling emoji. His response caused a fan to playfully mock him," @wellsadams me @ u. "Fan to" Backup. "

His fiance, Wells Adams, commented positively on his post.

The "Lovely geek"Star is no stranger to trolls who criticize every detail of his life. In August 2019, just one month after his commitment to Adams, he was criticized for being too nervous about his relationship in his posts. One person commented on a video of her and her future boyfriend at the Teen Choice Awards, "How long will you extend this?" She replied coldly: "Forever."