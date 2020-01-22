Saab begins assembly production in support of the US Air Force Red Hawk T-7A program. UU. – Defense Blog

Swedish aerospace and defense firm Saab announced that assembly production began on January 10, 2020 of its section of the T-7A Red Hawk aircraft, the advanced trainer developed and produced together with Boeing for the US Air Force. UU.

According to a company press release, Saab is responsible for the development and production of the stern fuselage section for the advanced trainer, with seven stern units produced in Linköping, Sweden, for final assembly at Boeing facilities in the United States in St. Louis, Missouri.

“In just over a year since we signed the EMD contract, we started the production of our part of the T-7A aircraft. This achievement is possible due to the great collaboration between Saab and Boeing, and it is an honor to be part of this program for the United States Air Force, "says Jonas Hjelm, head of the business area of ​​Saab Aeronautics.

Work is being done in Linkoping, Sweden, after which future production of the Saab part for the T-7A will move to our new site in the United States in West Lafayette, Indiana.

Saab's facilities in West Lafayette are an important part of Saab's growth strategy in the United States, as they build strong organic capabilities for the development, manufacturing and sales of its products.

Boeing is the principal contractor designated for the acquisition of the advanced pilot training system T-7A by the US Air Force. UU. Saab and Boeing developed the plane with Saab as a joint venture partner. Saab received the EMD order from Boeing on September 18, 2018.