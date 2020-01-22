Russia: the largest group in the North Caucasus with a Muslim majority prohibits women News

%MINIFYHTMLda6572ccdef15ac6747bf43cb30fd11f11% %MINIFYHTMLda6572ccdef15ac6747bf43cb30fd11f12%

The largest pool in the Russian region of the North Caucasus, with a Muslim majority, has banned women, which sparked the rage of human rights activists and others who have accused the sports complex of discrimination.

The Anzhi Arena spa complex near Makhachkala, the capital of the Russian internal republic of Dagestan, announced Monday its policy change on the social media platform Instagram.

"From January 20 onwards, pool attendance is open only to men," he said.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTMLda6572ccdef15ac6747bf43cb30fd11f13% %MINIFYHTMLda6572ccdef15ac6747bf43cb30fd11f14%

The decision has sparked heated debate among the residents of the mountainous region.

The pool said its decision to deny entry to women, who were previously only admitted on Fridays for exclusive sessions for women, was economically motivated.

"Unfortunately, there were hardly any visitors during women's days," the RIA news agency told the spa complex on its Instagram page, which has now been set up as private.

"Specifically because of this, after a thorough analysis and evaluation, the difficult decision was made that keeping days open for women in our group was not viable."

It is common in the North Caucasus region to find sports facilities that offer access to men and women on separate days of the week. But a total ban on women using the pool goes against the Russian constitution, activists said.

Fatima Abdulkhalimova, 31, said she could no longer use the pool despite working there as an instructor.

"I demonstrate, I show people the right technique and now I am not allowed to enter the water," said Abdulkhalimova, a former professional swimmer.

"I think it has to do with religion, I think it's because many religious types come here," he said.

Initially, access to the pool had been allowed for both men and women, he said, before being restricted to Fridays only for women.

If having days only for women was not financially viable, then why not simply return to the previous mixed gender system? Abdulkhalimova questioned.

Three women from Dagestan have filed a complaint with the regional Prosecutor's Office accusing the sports complex of gender-based unconstitutional discrimination, she showed a copy of the document, shared by Olga Gnezdilova, a lawyer for the Bill of Rights Initiative.

One of the complainants is Svetlana Anokhina, editor of a local online media platform focused on women's rights. She said the practice of separating public spaces by gender was on the rise.

"I have a daughter here and she also has three daughters. I'm angry because … I'm afraid for them. I don't want them to live in a special ghetto for women," said Anokhina, based in Makhachkala, she said.

A woman, who said she frequently used the pool, said she had been denied a membership pass last month.

Commenting on a post on Instagram, he wrote that the group's administrators had told him he couldn't buy a pass because there wasn't enough room in the locker room for men.