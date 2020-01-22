Rory McIlroy is not pressed to return to the world No 1 | Golf news

%MINIFYHTMLcf386cefe559e23826c97b184244831911% %MINIFYHTMLcf386cefe559e23826c97b184244831912%





Rory McIlroy can return to world number 1 with the victory at Torrey Pines this week, and his reactions were in good condition when his pre-tournament interview was interrupted by a boost from Jon Rahm!

Rory McIlroy admitted that the possibility of claiming the post n. World No. 1 was far from his mind when the cut was lost in The Open, but he can dethrone Brooks Koepka with a victory at Torrey Pines.

Refreshed after a long winter break, McIlroy returns to competition at the California Farmers Insurance Open this week, where he joins Tiger Woods, defending champion Justin Rose and world No. 1 Jon Rahm, the winner of 2017 , in a world class field.

The victory in California would take McIlroy back to the world No. 1

McIlroy missed the opportunity to play the weekend at Royal Portrush in July, where an expectant local crowd was surprised by his 79 in the first round before his spirit rose one day later, when the 30-year-old cut back 14 shots from his initial score in a fascinating race to extend his tournament.

An emotional Northern Irishman would finally get lost by a single blow, but it didn't take him long to recover, as he got the best of Koepka to win the Tour Championship, and with him the FedExCup crown, and followed him with his fourth victory of 2019 at the WGC-HSBC Champions in Shanghai.

The victory at Torrey Pines this week would see McIlroy again at the top of the world rankings for the first time since September 2015, but acknowledges that the achievement seemed unlikely when he left his homeland seven months ago.

"I wasn't even on my radar when I was returning from Northern Ireland in July," said McIlroy, who had never won before his first start of the year. "But I have consistently played good golf since that time."

"I learned many things in Portrush that I have put in my game, in my preparation and in my thought process in other tournaments. And I have had a pretty good career since then."

McIlroy has not topped the world rankings since 2015

"I think that mine is when I set goals, I set goals as if I wanted to be more of a hit in the approach game statistics, things like that. It's about the process, the game and it's about trying to make improvements. Yes I do that and achieve those goals, hopefully I will inevitably reach that position.

"I don't think it bothers me or bothers me that I don't have that position of No. 1. I feel that if I deal with my affairs and try to do the right things all the time, if I played well enough for a sustained period of time, I hope I got there. "

McIlroy admitted that it would be a "great request,quot; to win his first tournament of the year against a field of such strength, and he is happy to wait for his time in his quest to return to world number 1.

McIlroy never won his first event of the year.

"I read a statistic that I never won in my first week in any year, but I've had some good results, so maybe this is the week I can beat the goal," he told Sky Sports.

"If it doesn't happen this week, I'm sure I will have many more opportunities during the rest of the season to return to No. 1, so I'm not going to push myself too hard this week to do it."

McIlroy also hinted that he would adopt a more "carefree,quot; attitude in the field this season, glad that he has achieved practically everything he set when he became a professional in 2007.

He said: "I reminded myself after Portrush that I am 30 years old, I have basically achieved everything I wanted to achieve in the game, so why should I be careful?

"Why wouldn't I go out with the most carefree attitude and think that everything that is beyond this is just salsa? That's something I've learned, that's the mentality I'm going to try to replicate every time I make the tee."