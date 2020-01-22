Roger Federer and Serena Williams light up the Australian Open with impressive victories | Tennis news

Federer records the 99th victory at the Australian Open, while Serena stays on track for a Grand Slam that matches the record





Roger Federer, rust-free, continued his charge at the Australian Open with another impressive display

Roger Federer and Serena Williams produced textbook displays in the night session at the Rod Laver Arena to move on to the third round of the Australian Open on Wednesday.

Federer remained on the road for a 21st Grand Slam title and a seventh Melbourne crown that extended the record after sending Filip Krajinovic 6-1 6-4 6-1.

It took 20 minutes for Federer to win the first set with two aces, 13 winners and only five points lost in the service.

He was pushed to the next, before Krajinovic called the doctor to court in the third. The Serbian expressed his frustration by breaking his racket, but it didn't help his cause, since Federer soon completed the job in 93 minutes.

The next step for Federer is the 47th Australian world John Millman, who bothered him in the fourth round of the US Open in 2018.

Serena Williams made 7-0 in 2020 after a comfortable victory in the second round

Williams stayed on track for a 24-hour Grand Slam singles crown that matched the record after sending Tamara Zidansek at his first career meeting.

Williams, seven-time winner of the Australian Open, went into the third round for the 18th time in his career with a 6-2 and 6-3 victory over Zidansek of Slovenia.

The only moments of concern for Williams and his fans reached 2-3 in the second set, when Zidansek had three chances to advance a break, but the eighth seed remained firm and did not lose a game from there.

Williams will face Wang Qiang then with a possible fourth round date with Caroline Wozniacki

Williams, who will then face the 27th seeded Wang Qiang, said: "It was a good game for me. She was a very good fighter and not only let me win."

"I knew I had to step forward or it would be a very long night for me."

Tommy Paul shoots Dimitrov

Tommy Paul bothered Grigor Dimitrov in a tiebreaker in the fifth set

The three-time main semifinalist Grigor Dimitrov suffered a defeat by 6-4, 7-6 (7-6), 3-6, 6-7 (3-7), 7-6 (10-3) against the American of 22 years. Tommy Paul in a second round match that went to a tiebreaker in the fifth set.

Paul won an exhausting contest in four hours and 19 minutes to advance to the next round where Marton Fucsovics will play.

TP 💯💯💯💯❤️❤️❤️ – Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) January 22, 2020

Milos Raonic He organized a third round match against semifinalist Stefanos Tsitsipas last year by beating Cristian Garin 6-3, 6-4 and 6-2, while Tennys Sandgren annoying eighth seeded Matteo Berrettini 7-6 (9-7) 6-4 4-6 2-6 7-5. Soon he will play against Sam Querrey in a totally American confrontation.

