Robert Downey Junior explains why he doesn't regret doing Blackface in Tropic Thunder

Tropical thunder It is easily one of the best comedy films of all time, which revolves around a group of half a dozen actors, stranded in the Vietnamese jungles.

Robert Downey Junior wore a black face in the 2008 film that illuminates the difference between the new decade of 2020 and the end of 2000. The character would never fly in the world today, a fact that both Robert Downey Junior and Joe Rogan recognized.

During his appearance in Joe Rogan's experience In the podcast, the 54-year-old man discussed his controversial representation of an African-American man, stating that part of the joke showed how wrong it was to use "black face,quot; to start.

Initially, Robert Downey Junior hesitated to take on the role, Robert explained. Ben Stiller, the film's director, offered it to him, despite the concern of Robert's mother, Elsie Ford. Downey Junior says his mother was "horrified,quot; to discover that she was going to wear a black face.

Elsie said, "I have a bad feeling about this," and Downey Junior said in response: "Yes, me too, mom." Iron Man actor, Ben called him asking if it would be something that interested him. Downey Junior noticed that he thought Sean Penn had already passed it.

Downey Junior then joked with the host of the notorious podcast that one of the best parts is the fact that he could be "black for the summer." In addition, the actor claims that many of his black friends were happy with the role, although not all were.

That same year, Downey Junior was hit by The dark knight Heath Ledger for the SAG, Golden Globe and Oscar awards for best supporting actor.

As noted above, despite the controversial nature of the film, Tropical thunder It is considered by many to be one of the best comedy films of the 2000s, perhaps even the best.

Even Tom Cruise's cameo in the film was widely adored by fans and marked an important point in his career. The same year, Robert Downey Junior had just finished Iron Man, which kicked off the commercially successful comic series.



