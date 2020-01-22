Robert Downey Jr. says his & # 39; black friends & # 39; praise his black face in & # 39; Tropic Thunder & # 39;

Home Entertainment Robert Downey Jr. says his & # 39; black friends & #...

Robert Downey Jr. says his 'black friends' praise his black face in 'Tropic Thunder'

Bradley Lamb
In the satirical film directed by Ben Stiller in 2008, the actor of 'Avengers: Endgame' He played a black character named Kirk Lazarus, a role that earned him an Oscar and Golden Globe nomination.

Robert Downey Jr. he doesn't regret putting a black face on "Tropical thunder" In a recent appearance on "The Joe Rogan Podcast" the "Avengers Final Game" The actor talked about having a black face while playing the character named Kirk Lazarus in the comedy movie.

"My mother was horrified," Downey Jr. said of 2008 Ben Stiller Directed by the movie. "'Bobby, I tell you, I have a bad feeling about this'. I thought, 'Yes, me too, mom' when Ben called and said: 'Hey, I'm doing this', you know, I think be Penn It had happened or something. Possibly wisely. And I thought: 'Yes, I will and will do it later' Iron Man."

"Then I began to think, 'This is a terrible idea, wait a minute'. Then I thought: 'Well, wait friend, be real here, where is your heart?'" He shared. "My heart is … I get black for a summer in my mind, so there is something for me. The other thing is that I have to sustain nature's crazy hypocrisy of artists and what they think I am allowed to do sometimes, just my opinion."

Robert then pointed out that while the satirical film was meant to annoy some people, the film got an overwhelmingly positive response. "[Ben] knew exactly what the vision was for this, he executed it, it was impossible that it wasn't an offensive nightmare of a movie," the "Dolittle" explained the star.

He also said he even received praise from "90 percent of my black friends," who said, "Friend, that was great." He continued: "I can't disagree with [the other 10 percent], but I know where my heart is. I think it's never an excuse to do something that is out of place and out of time, but for me, it's ruined the lid on [the problem]."

"I think having a moral psychology is the number one job. Sometimes, you just have to go, 'Yes, I got discouraged'. In my defense, 'Tropic Thunder' is about the wrong thing which is [black face], so I make an exception," he added.

For his portrayal of the black character Kirk Lazarus in the film, Robert earned an Oscar and Golden Globe nomination for Best Supporting Actor.

