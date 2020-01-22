Robert Downey Jr. says his & # 39; black friends & # 39; praise his black face in & # 39; Tropic Thunder & # 39;

%MINIFYHTML90f2d4cf724304d861fb093c63ae869511% %MINIFYHTML90f2d4cf724304d861fb093c63ae869512%

DreamWorks images

In the satirical film directed by Ben Stiller in 2008, the actor of & # 39; Avengers: Endgame & # 39; He played a black character named Kirk Lazarus, a role that earned him an Oscar and Golden Globe nomination.

Up News Info –

Robert Downey Jr. he doesn't regret putting a black face on "Tropical thunder"In a recent appearance on" The Joe Rogan Podcast "the"Avengers Final Game"The actor talked about having a black face while playing the character named Kirk Lazarus in the comedy movie.

"My mother was horrified," Downey Jr. said of 2008 Ben StillerDirected by the movie. "& # 39; Bobby, I tell you, I have a bad feeling about this & # 39;. I thought, & # 39; Yes, me too, mom & # 39; when Ben called and said: & # 39; Hey, I'm doing this & # 39 ;, you know, I think be Penn It had happened or something. Possibly wisely. And I thought: & # 39; Yes, I will and will do it later & # 39;Iron Man"."

"Then I began to think, & # 39; This is a terrible idea, wait a minute & # 39 ;. Then I thought: & # 39; Well, wait friend, be real here, where is your heart? & # 39;" He shared. "My heart is … I get black for a summer in my mind, so there is something for me. The other thing is that I have to sustain nature's crazy hypocrisy of artists and what they think I am allowed to do sometimes, just my opinion. "

%MINIFYHTML90f2d4cf724304d861fb093c63ae869513% %MINIFYHTML90f2d4cf724304d861fb093c63ae869514%

Robert then pointed out that while the satirical film was meant to annoy some people, the film got an overwhelmingly positive response. "[Ben] knew exactly what the vision was for this, he executed it, it was impossible that it wasn't an offensive nightmare of a movie," "the"Dolittle"explained the star.

He also said he even received praise from "90 percent of my black friends," who said, "Friend, that was great." He continued: "I can't disagree with [the other 10 percent], but I know where my heart is. I think it's never an excuse to do something that is out of place and out of time, but for me, it's ruined the lid on [the problem]. "

"I think having a moral psychology is the number one job. Sometimes, you just have to go, & # 39; Yes, I got discouraged & # 39 ;. In my defense, & # 39; Tropic Thunder & # 39; is about the wrong thing which is [black face], so I make an exception, "he added.

For his portrayal of the black character Kirk Lazarus in the film, Robert earned an Oscar and Golden Globe nomination for Best Supporting Actor.