Robert De Niro accuses former assistant of blackmailing him in a new lawsuit

This is his response to Graham Chase Robinson, who says he receives gender discrimination, harassment, outstanding wages and violations of labor legislation by the star of & # 39; The Irishman & # 39 ;.

Robert de Niro He is intensifying his legal battle with his former assistant accusing her of trying to blackmail him.

Graham Chase Robinson filed a lawsuit against the film's veteran in October (19), accusing "the Irish"Star of gender discrimination, harassment, outstanding wages and violations of labor legislation, states that his lawyer previously described him as" more than absurd. "

Their legal action arose weeks after De Niro and officials at his Canal Productions company took Robinson to court for allegedly cheating them for more than $ 3 million (£ 2.5 million) and spending the money on trips and dog sitters.

Now De Niro has filed new documents against his former executive assistant, claiming that she sent him an email in August 2019, threatening to reveal personal information about the 76-year-old man if he refused to yield to his demands.

The actor does not get into details, but alleges that he later sent a separate message promising to write a report and include details about the star if he again ignored his demands, according to TMZ.

De Niro continues to accuse Robinson of only countering him after he was denounced for the misconduct of the work, for which he is seeking $ 6 million (£ 4.6 million) in damages.

Robinson is suing for $ 12 million (£ 9.1 million) in damages in his case.