Rob Kardashian's video about Baby Girl Dream Kardashian will brighten the day: here is why some people beat their father

Rob Kardashian was in the spotlight not long ago, when it was reported that he wants full custody of his baby, Dream Kardashian. In a report, it seems that he also made sure to detail the reasons why he thought it was best for Dream to stay with him.

TMZ knew more about this and revealed quite shocking information.

It seems that Rob said his baby mom is drinking excessively, has strangers who tend to party at home and, more than that, Chyna supposedly uses cocaine.

Supposedly, Dream is also copying Chyna's gestures, including "naked twerking and representing sexual positions,quot; according to TMZ information.

Rob continued and said that when Dream returns home after spending time with his mother, she has dirty hair, nails and teeth.

Anyway, Rob shared a video with Dream happy and having the best time, and this will definitely melt your heart.

Many people referred to the fact that Dream is drinking from that bottle and she is too big for that.

Someone said: ‘Whew Chile. He swayed like Chyna. Having hands must be genetic hahaha. "

A follower published this: I knew I knew someone was going to say something about that bottle. It's time for the cup to sip, "and one person wrote:" Here goes everyone who wants to raise someone else's son instead of enjoying the video for its intended purpose. "

Another follower also talked about that bottle: "Why do you still have a bottle when you clearly have a complete conversation?" And another fan agreed: "Okkkkkk, we are all here for the tenderness of Dreams, but not for the BOTTLE, it's time to put that baby sister and baby from a cup.

Meanwhile, Chyna shares work clips on her social media account, wanting to show the world that she is leading a healthy life.



