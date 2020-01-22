Road to respect for the season | Racing news

%MINIFYHTML65995d377b19721d2ae123ef8426af3b11% %MINIFYHTML65995d377b19721d2ae123ef8426af3b12%





Road To Respect – discarded for the season



The multiple winner of Grade One, Road To Respect, has been ruled out for the rest of the season after suffering a setback due to injury.

The nine-year-old boy, trained by Noel Meade, began his flying campaign when he successfully defended his crown at the Ladbrokes Chase Champion in Down Royal, defeating King George Clan Des Obeaux's hero to seal his fourth Grade One victory.

He was far from disgraced after finishing third at the Savills Chase in Leopardstown during the Christmas period, and was in line to return to the Dublin circuit for the Irish Gold Cup of Paddy Power on Sunday of the week, in which Bellshill He denied for the last time. season.

However, he is now ready for a spell on the sidelines due to a leg problem.

Meade said: "Unfortunately he won't run again this season. It's a big hit, but it's one of those things."

"Let's hope he comes back (next season). You never really know, but he's just a nine-year-old boy who hasn't been exaggerated and we'll do everything we can to get him back."

Road To Respect was a general 9-2 opportunity for the Irish Gold Cup.