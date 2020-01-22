Riverdale plays football and discovers an evil soccer plan

Welcome, friends, to the most upset television show.
In a surprising turn of events, tonight Riverdale It was about things that are really related to high school. Sure, Veronica is still making and selling rum (that certainly sounds a bit delicious), but other children are playing soccer, fighting for control of the cheerleading team and writing articles for the school newspaper.
Yes, Of course there is an evil plan in the Stonewall Prep football team to play as violently as possible (the more violent, the more the coach will pay you), and yes Of course the cheerful football article that Betty was supposed to write became an unpublished exhibition, and Of course all this required that Veronica be covered up at a football party, where her delicious rum was served, and only discovered the secret fact that Jughead had joined the secret society of her school and was even a secret of Betty.
"I didn't tell you, because it's a secret society".
Sir, do you know what program you are in? There is no way for a secret society Riverdale It is possibly good news, even if it gave you a somewhat bleak book deal.
Archie also looked at his newly appeared uncle for comfort and help, which immediately angered his mother. Apparently, Fred had once covered his brother and had a DUI on his record, and he is not Archie's new father, and now Archie is grounded, but obviously he can still play in the important soccer game.
Riverdale then lost that important soccer game with Stonewall, but Betty decided that he would try to beat them in a trivia competition, and Jughead learned that both he and the evil Stonewall captain Brett entered Yale, which was somewhat awkward because Betty didn't know He had gotten into Yale, but he can still kick butts in a trivia competition.
But then, we have a fast forward for later in the year, when apparently Jughead has been killed. Betty is in Jug's empty bedroom in Stonewall, crying for a box of her things. Brett arrives at the door.
"Save your tears. No one is watching," he says. "You got your wish, Ponytail. Forsythe won't go to Yale, so I guess it's just you and me in New Haven."
Congratulations to Betty for coming to Yale after all?
Another thing that happened is that Veronica's father, a constantly confused figure, decided to sue his daughter for patent infringement because his rum is too close to him, so he solved that problem after licking a delicious cone of flavored snow Maple courtesy of Cheryl. You will mix your rum with Cheryl maple syrup, creating something very sticky that "tastes like money."
Don't you drink maple syrup, probably?
At some point during the last seasons, we went from encouraging these teenagers to worry about them, and wishing that their parents were much less evil and out of touch and that they had a much more real upbringing because there are many really worrying things going on. For example, We can't help but agree with Director Honey and the new cheerleading coach who hired that Cheryl is not equipped, mentally or simply in general, to lead a full cheerleading team.
We have seen Encourage. We know how difficult it is to do that! (Although, would Cheryl even make a mat?)
Anyway, next week's episode is a Betty and his team facing Brett and his team in a quiz and we have to wonder where we are and how we got here and what and why this is happening and can never stop ? I love you, Riverdale. Never leave us again.
Riverdale airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. in The CW.