Riverdale plays football and discovers an evil soccer plan

Welcome, friends, to the most upset television show.

In a surprising turn of events, tonight Riverdale It was about things that are really related to high school. Sure, Veronica is still making and selling rum (that certainly sounds a bit delicious), but other children are playing soccer, fighting for control of the cheerleading team and writing articles for the school newspaper.

Yes, Of course there is an evil plan in the Stonewall Prep football team to play as violently as possible (the more violent, the more the coach will pay you), and yes Of course the cheerful football article that Betty was supposed to write became an unpublished exhibition, and Of course all this required that Veronica be covered up at a football party, where her delicious rum was served, and only discovered the secret fact that Jughead had joined the secret society of her school and was even a secret of Betty.

"I didn't tell you, because it's a secret society".

Sir, do you know what program you are in? There is no way for a secret society Riverdale It is possibly good news, even if it gave you a somewhat bleak book deal.