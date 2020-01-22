Rich Homie Quan: "I want to have a conversation with Young Thug!"

Rapper Rich Homie Quan and Young Thug may be in the middle of a long dispute, but Rich Homie Quan says he's open to having a conversation to see if they can't solve things.

Quan visited DJ Scream's Big Facts podcast, where he talked about the situation with Thugger.

"Pull on me and let's cut it," he said. "Before we get to the songs or anything, I just want to see where my brother's mind is mentally, because until today we still don't have a conversation. It was more as if the people around us talked instead of me and brother will just sit down and having that conversation. "

He continued: "This is no study, this is nothing. This is just to see where we are."

It is clear that there is much to solve between the couple. Quan says that his egos were partly to blame for the consequences.