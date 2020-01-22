Review Jessica Simpson's dating history

%MINIFYHTML4259de996ecaed6ad754244630b8849411% %MINIFYHTML4259de996ecaed6ad754244630b8849412%

The two singers came out for almost a year since the summer of 2016, several months after their separation from the husband. Nick Lachey. Simpson talked about his relationship with Mayer in his 2020 memoirs, Open book. She said he repeatedly said "he was obsessed with me, sexually and emotionally."

Mayer had told him Playboy In 2010, Simpson was like "crack,quot; for him, adding: "Sexually it was crazy. That's all I'll say. It was like napalm, sexual napalm." This did not suit his ex.

"He thought that was what he wanted to be called," Simpson said in his memoirs. "I felt ashamed and ashamed that my grandmother was really going to read that."

Two years later, Mayer expressed regret for his comments and told NPR: "I had nothing to say. I was going through a moment in my life where I really didn't want to share what was happening, but I didn't want to be boring."

Simpson also said in his book that I was constantly worried that "I wasn't smart enough,quot; for Mayer, adding: "My anxiety would increase and it would help me another drink. It was the beginning of my dependence on alcohol to mask my nerves." "