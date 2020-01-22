R. Kelly accused of marrying Aaliyah to cover up an illegal romance

WENN / PNP

Prosecutors claim that the singer of & # 39; I Believe I Can Fly & # 39; He married the 15-year-old singer to & # 39; avoid criminal charges for having a sexual relationship & # 39; with her.

Jailed R&B star R. Kelly has been beaten on charges that he married 15 years old Aaliyah to prevent him from testifying against him in court.

According to the new documents obtained by The Blast, prosecutors hoping to put the singer behind bars for life for multiple accusations of sexual abuse and misconduct have revealed new details about Kelly's illegal marriage to the late singer, who died in 2001.

He has already been accused of bribing a state official to obtain a false ID for Aaliyah, a charge that Kelly pleaded not guilty to.

According to a marriage certificate, the 27-year-old married the teenager in Rosemont, Illinois, on August 31, 1994. The union was annulled by her parents.

In the latest prosecution documents, a lawyer argues that Kelly married his teenage girlfriend after realizing that his relationship with her could prove problematic if he testified in court about the nature of their romance.

"Already in 1994, the defendant took steps to prevent the police from discovering and investigating their crimes," the complaint reads.

"As alleged in the indictment of EDNY (Eastern District of New York), in August 1994, the defendant and others bribed a government employee to create a false ID for Jane Doe # 1. Witnesses have informed the government that The defendant participated in this bribery scheme to obtain a marriage license to be able to marry Jane Doe # 1 quickly and secretly to avoid criminal charges for having a sexual relationship with Jane Doe # 1, who was a minor at that time.

"Specifically, the defendant believed that his marriage to Jane Doe # 1 would prevent him from testifying against him in case he was prosecuted for his criminal sexual relationship with her."