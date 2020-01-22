Prince William and Kate Middleton & # 39; Celebrating & # 39; the Royal Exit of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

%MINIFYHTMLeb4b028e6fd7d994e1d39d3ca7fd603911% %MINIFYHTMLeb4b028e6fd7d994e1d39d3ca7fd603912%

Meghan markle and Prince Harry's departure from the British royal family is good news for Prince William and Kate Middleton. According to a new report, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are "so happy" now that Meghan and Harry left England to start a new life in Canada.

"They are very happy that Meghan is gone," a source tells Radar Online, although the source adds that William and Kate do not plan to speak negatively about the situation.

The informant goes on to say that "they don't like" the first one "Suits"Actress, with whom Harry shares his son Archie. It is also said that William and Kate" are celebrating safely "now that Meghan is gone.

In related news, Harry and Meghan are reportedly settled in Toronto or Vancouver. The first is where Meghan currently resides, in addition to being the place where the couple and their son, Archie, spent six weeks on their Christmas holidays. Meghan was recently photographed enjoying an excursion around Vancouver Island.

Meanwhile, Toronto is one of the possible options for the couple to establish because it is where their love flourished for the first time. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex spent the first days of their appointments in the city as Meghan lived there to film "Suits." They also made their first appearance as a couple in September 2017 at the Invictus Games in the city.

Harry and Meghan announced their plan to divide their time between the United Kingdom and North America. "We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honor our duty to La Reina, the Commonwealth and our sponsorships," said his statement.

"This geographical balance will allow us to raise our son with an appreciation of the real tradition in which he was born, while giving our family the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity." additional.