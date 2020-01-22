Prince Harry and Meghan Markle write a letter that threatens the lawsuit against the "stalkers,quot; paparazzi

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently stepped back from their roles in the UK royal family for the sake of financial independence, and an opportunity for a "peaceful life," however, seems to be not going as planned.

Reported by USA Today, the media claims that just one day after Prince Harry landed on the island of Vancouver, British Columbia, the lawyers acting on his behalf wrote a letter and sent it to British media publications. , threatening legal action if they continue to harass them.

Meghan and Harry condemned the actions of the paparazzi, demanding that they no longer take photographs without consent, especially after "following,quot; or following them. Meghan and Harry, in their letter, accused the paparazzi of camping outside their home and trying to take invasive photos from afar.

The letter stated that the way paparazzi behave will only facilitate the danger to the lives of other people. As most know, Prince Harry has personal experience with the effects of the intense vigilance of the paparazzi, for example, the death of his mother in 1997 due to a car accident while trying to evade a paparazzo in Paris, France.

Earlier this month, Meghan's photos with her two dogs and Archie were sold to outlets and also posted on the cover of The Sun. In addition, the images were also transmitted TODAY. In addition, news publications published photos of Harry landing in Canada after his departure to the United Kingdom.

Although Meghan looked particularly happy in the picture, she did not agree to be photographed. The letter states that the paparazzi were hiding in the bushes. As previously reported, Prince Harry has addressed paparazzi behavior in the past.

In November 2016, the Prince issued a statement stating that a line had been "crossed." Also, in October last year, Meghan and Harry dropped a lawsuit against Mail on Sunday for using inappropriate information.

Around that time, Harry released his statement in which he excited the press about how they had been treating his wife and his son's mother. Later, Meghan and Harry took a six-week vacation from their role in the royal family. Upon their return to the United Kingdom, the Prince and Meghan announced that they would leave their superior positions.



