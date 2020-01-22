Prince Harry and Meghan Markle should pay for their own safety, according to 80,000 Canadians who signed a petition

Since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced that they would step back as main members of the royal family and divide their time between the United Kingdom and Canada, much of the debate has focused on who will pay for their safety. Providing full-time security details for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will cost millions, and a new online petition has made it clear that Canadian taxpayers do not want to pay the bill.

According to Page sixIn just six days, more than 80,000 Canadians signed an online petition initiated by the Federation of Fiscally Conservative Taxpayers of Canada demanding that Harry and Meghan pay for their own safety when they are in the Great White North.

Harry and Meghan want the opportunity to earn their own money in order to be financially independent, and they agreed not to accept more public funds from UK taxpayers through the Sovereign Grant. However, as they transition to their new lives, Prince Charles agreed to provide private funds for the couple for a year.

Still, that leaves the question of who will pay for security. As a general rule, when members of the royal family are in Canada, London Metropolitan Police officers accompany them for security. But that won't be possible with Harry and Meghan, in addition to their eight-month-old son, Archie Harrison, who lives in Canada for months of the year.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are staying in a friend's private mansion on Vancouver Island, but Aaron Wudrick, the federal director of the Canadian Federation of Taxpayers, says Canadians should not be forced to support them.

"Canadians are pleased to welcome the Duke and Duchess to Canada, but they have made it clear that taxpayers should not be forced to support them while living here," said Wudrick. "All Canadians wish them well when they realize their ambition for financial independence."

The group delivered the petition with the 80,000 signatures to the office of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday.

Amid the Megxit scandal and the debate over who will pay what, Bruce Hallsor of the Monarchist League of Canada said there seems to be no "expectation,quot; from the royal family that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will receive money from the Canadian Taxpayer .



