Prequel extract of & # 39; The Hunger Games & # 39; met with violent reaction

Fans have a strong reaction after author Suzanne Collins releases the first excerpt from the book called & # 39; The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes & # 39 ;, which centers its story on the villain President Snow.

If fans reaction to the newly released extract of "The Hunger Games"The prequel novel is an indication, the next book is not going to be a success like its predecessors. The book called" The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes "has received a violent reaction after it was revealed that it will focus on the villain president Snow.

According to the excerpt published through Entertainment Weekly, the novel that takes place 64 years before the first novel of "The Hunger Games" will highlight Snow as "a teenager born for privilege but looking for something else, far from the man we know he will. " come back. "In the prequel novel, the villain becomes a charming protagonist, who is described as" friendly "and" hero "," for now anyway. "

But this concept does not suit fans of "The Hunger Games", who are surprised to discover that Snow will be the main character of the next novel. "Literally who asked about this? Of all the stories to tell Snow's is something nobody is interested in," wrote a disappointed reader.

Another reacted on Twitter, "the pure nerve of the hunger games preque is about the president's snow when the hemitist was FAIR … disappointed but not surprised." Another fan wrote: "I was so excited about the hunger games just to discover that it was that tyrannical snowy president … imagine how tired we are."

The author of YA, Aiden Thomas, was not happy either and intervened: "I could not be more disappointed by the next GAMES OF HUNGER who try to fuck President Snow and try to paint him as a" misunderstood hero "Are you kidding me? "

Collins and Scholastic Inc. have not responded to fans' reaction to the extract. The book is scheduled to arrive in stores on March 19.

Donald Sutherland portrays President Snow in the four installments of the film adaptation of the trilogy of novels "The Hunger Games".