Port Vale striker Tom Pope was banned from an FA match for "improper,quot; tweet | Soccer news

Port Vale striker Tom Pope was banned from a match and the FA imposed a fine of £ 1,500 after an "inappropriate,quot; comment on Twitter.

The punishment refers to a tweet in which Pope compared another person with the character Sloth from the movie & # 39; The Goonies & # 39 ;.

"Tom Pope has been suspended for a competitive first-team match and fined £ 1,500 after an independent regulatory commission has found a breach of FA Rule E3," said the FA.

"The forward of Port Vale FC denied that his comments on Twitter were abusive and / or insulting and / or improper and / or discredited the game."

"The independent Regulatory Commission determined that the charge was proven on the basis that the comments were incorrect."