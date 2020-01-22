Porsha Williams publicly proclaims love for her sister, Lauren Williams

Porsha Williams is completely in love with her sister, Lauren Williams, and she has fallen in love with her and her niece on social media. Now, Porsha posted some love words about her "ladybug,quot; again, and fans are here for their incredible relationship.

‘I love my ladybug a lot! @lodwill “A loyal sister is worth a thousand friends!” ❤️❤️🔥🌎 ’Porsha captioned her post.

Lauren wrote: "You are my best friend! Being with you and P2 is my favorite thing in the world 🌎 We laugh for hours and communicate without even saying a word. We are the same kind of crazy people and we agree with that. I love you very much & # 39; & # 39;

A follower said: ‘I absolutely loved your answers on WWHL regarding your relationship! I was shrinking to see Andy ask you those questions. But you kept it together and cute! Definitely praying for your family! "I love you!"

A fan posted this: I saw Lauren one day at Cracker Barrel in Southside. It seemed so realistic. He greeted the people who spoke to him, which I found pleasant. "

Someone else wrote: "I'm watching the show right now on my DVR. I just want to say that I love the way you communicate and do CLEAR things. You are not afraid and I admire that in you. Blessings to you and your family. & # 39;

Another commenter published: ‘Absolutely beautiful. You look amazing. God is good, he will not. Amen. & # 39;

Porsha shared a beautiful photo with which she captioned: ‘My best attempt at having @lodwill hazelnut eyes hahaha still looks. 😂 😂 PS almost went blind for all of you in dis one😂 #LoDreamyEyes Mua: Me ’

His sister replied: "Imagine this and say it's me,quot; and continued saying "You have big brown eyes! I always tell you that! You just have to get the sun to hit well ❤️’

Porsha was recently invited to WWHL, and chose to wear a beautiful blue mini dress.

Ad

Porsha felt a little awkward when Andy Cohen asked him if he trusted Dennis McKinley these days after the recent accusations of deception.



Post views:

0 0