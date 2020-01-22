Porsha Williams now begs fans to pray for this reason

Believe it or not, Porsha Williams has reached the point where he is asking for prayers because his reconciliation with his little dad and fiance, Dennis McKinley, is not going as planned.

the Real Atlanta Housewives Star and the businessman separated after he confessed that he cheated on her while she was pregnant with their first child together.

The couple finally reconciled and even got engaged again, but a wild video appeared that showed Dennis in the company of a group of women and the rumors of cheating began to go wild again.

The new mom and businesswoman recently appeared in Watch what happens live where he was asked about his fiance's strange nocturnal activities with the mysterious ladies.

I had this to tell host Andy Cohen who asked him about the current state of their relationship: "You know, we are working on our relationship."

Andy asked: "Do you trust him?"

Porsha asked for prayers: “Huh? I feel you ask that every time I come here. I believe that each relationship is a work in progress. We have a daughter together. Just pray for us. You know, you pray for yourself. Add us there too, baby.

When asked directly about the beautiful women who dined at 4 a.m. with Dennis, Porsha said: "I don't know. Blogs, you know, I was out. I don't know. Just keep commenting and speculating and let me discover my life. I'm discovering my life. Yes, yes, yes."

Dennis recently explained why he cheated: “You know, we had a difficult pregnancy from the beginning to the end. Sex in our pregnancy was nothing like a man who wants to do. "

Dennis went on to say that it was a "bad decision, and it is a selfish decision."

Porsha replied: "I am terribly disappointed and it hurts a lot, Dennis, it has been really hard. All these choices that I had to make, I had to be strong because we have a daughter. She needs to know that at the end of the day, if Dad is here, he wants to be here. He's going to be faithful, he's going to be great with his mother, he's going to be great with her. "

He concluded by saying: "Honestly, I don't know how long it will take me to forgive Dennis because if we get back together, it has to be real," he explained in a confessional. “Because what I'm not going to do is that my daughter is in a house with false love. Whether it takes six months, or one year, I will take my time. "

Porsha is trying to make things work.



