Porsha Williams looks amazing in a royal blue sequin mini dress while on WWHL and fans notice she's not wearing her ring

Porsha Williams was invited to WWHL, and she chose to wear a beautiful blue mini dress. It seemed divine, and fans made sure to tell him this in the comments section.

Porsha felt a little awkward when Andy Cohen asked him if he trusted Dennis McKinley these days after the recent accusations of deception.

The couple had to deal with the same thing in 2019, but they managed to solve things and stay together.

Now, the problems are back, but Porsha hinted at the fact that they are trying to solve things for the sake of their baby PJ.

I had this to tell host Andy Cohen who asked him about the current state of their relationship: "You know, we are working on our relationship."

She continued and said: ‘I think every relationship is a work in progress. We have a daughter together. Just pray for us. You know, you pray for yourself. Add us there too, baby. "

Anyway, here are some pictures of Porsha in her beautiful outfit:

Someone told Porsha: & # 39; It's okay with your stomach hugging! & # 39; And another follower praised her saying: & # 39; My husband watches the show with me every week (every season) and says that you are the most beautiful housewife in the show! Besides me hahaha 😆 ’

Another follower said: "You looked so bomb last night and you handled those personal questions well!" And someone else posted: "I loved this look @ porsha4real but you look pretty, so there is nothing new here!" ❤️ ’

Another fan sprouted over Porsha and wrote: "You kept it so real last night @ porsha4real,quot; still shining queen. "

Many people noticed that Porsha is not wearing her Dennis engagement ring. They also ask who the man she is dating is with.

Do you think Porsha and Dennis can last?



