Police officer suspended for filming Delonte West being interrogated after assault

%MINIFYHTMLfa0d6d81ac2b40f84c7c5c2d82b1002f11% %MINIFYHTMLfa0d6d81ac2b40f84c7c5c2d82b1002f12%

Wenn

In addition to announcing the officer's suspension, Prince George's County Police offered through a statement more details about the former NBA player's case.

Up News Info –

Delonte West It has become the conversation of the city after a video showed it hit in the middle of the streets. Another video saw the former NBA player being questioned by police, and the officer who filmed and shared the video on social media was suspended. Prince George's County police confirmed this in a statement.

In the statement, a spokesman for the office said they discovered on Tuesday, January 21 that one of his officers filmed the viral video of Delonte sitting on a sidewalk while agents interrogated him. His hands were also cuffed behind his back. According to the statement, an investigation followed and the suspension was announced the same day.

In addition to the officer's suspension, Prince George's County police revealed details about the assault on the incumbents. In the statement, it is claimed that police responded to a call about a fight near the MGM National Harbor casino, located just across the border with Washington DC. When they arrived, they saw a man bleed from the face and "made the decision to handcuff." The former Boston Celtics player.

%MINIFYHTMLfa0d6d81ac2b40f84c7c5c2d82b1002f13% %MINIFYHTMLfa0d6d81ac2b40f84c7c5c2d82b1002f14%

According to the police, Delonte and the other man knew each other and had discussed earlier this morning. Both refused medical treatment and chose not to press charges.

Meanwhile, several people have come out to show their support for Delonte after the videos went viral online. Among them was his former teammate. Jameer Nelson, who urged others to "pray for Him and his family and expect him to seek the right help," and NFL star Dez bryant. The latter criticized those who made fun of Delonte for the video and offered his help by saying: "I see many silly comments in which people make fun of Delonte West … this is not a joking matter … I will find out how can I help you … you need to be in rehab or something … "