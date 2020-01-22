Planters announces that Mr. Peanut died at 104 years before the Super Bowl

Peanut passed away at the age of 104, Planters announced Wednesday.

"It is with great regret that we confirm that Mr. Peanut died at 104," the announcement Send read. "In the last selfless act, he sacrificed himself to save his friends when they needed him most. Please pay his respects with #RIPeanut."

In an attached video, a 2020 Super Bowl Pre-game announcement, Mr. Peanut can be seen driving the big game on the NUTmobile with his friends, Matt Walsh Y Wesley Snipes. During the trip, Walsh sees an armadillo on the road and shouts: "Ah! Watch out!"

To avoid the animal, Mr. Peanut deviates and the NUTMobile falls down a cliff. The three friends can leave the car and grab a branch, however, they soon realize that "we are too heavy." After noticing that the branch is breaking, Mr. Peanut bows his hat to his friends and let's go.