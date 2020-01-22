Pink writes a letter questioning plastic surgery – "I can't support myself,quot;

In a letter posted on Twitter, singer and songwriter Pink wrote that she was getting used to the "strange,quot; phenomenon of aging. Page Six learned that Pink visited her Twitter account today to talk about what it's like to grow old; also, to slowly get used to all the changes that happen to the body.

Pink, who has two children with his man, Carey Hart, Willow and Jameson, said the main reason he decided not to undergo cosmetic surgery was the risk of poor results.

Pink wrote: "I can't support him, I just can't," before stating that he wants his children to know what his face looks like when he's angry, implying that plastic surgery frustrates the natural movement of the face.

Letter to oneself; Dear Me, you are getting older. I see lines Especially when you smile. Your nose is getting bigger … You look (and feel) weird as you get used to this new reality. But your nose looks like your children, and your face wrinkles where you laugh. And yes, idiot … you smoked. – P! Nk (@Pink) January 20, 2020

Pink ended her candid letter by stating that she was very fortunate to play with her talent and skills, rather than her appearance. For that reason, you don't have to hold on to a quality that fades slowly.

Continuous note for myself: from time to time consider altering your face and then watch a program where you want to see what the person feels … and his face does not move. I can not back it up. I just can not. – P! Nk (@Pink) January 20, 2020

Plastic surgery and cosmetic operations have become increasingly popular in the modern era, even among young people. At one time in history, cosmetic operations were acquired mainly by only certain groups of the population, however, it has become more ubiquitous.

Some experts claim that the rise of Instagram and other social media platforms has led to the increase in plastic surgery operations in the United States. Originally published by The Sun, experts said that the average age of women receiving cosmetic surgery fell below 40 for the first time.

Previously, the average age for a woman to undergo a procedure was 42 years, however, it is now 39 years. Instagram culture has been blamed for the increase in operations. In addition, even some men have begun to undergo surgery.

In the last five years, men began to pass under the knife at an earlier age. Before it was more common for men to undergo surgery at the age of 47, but now they are 45. The Sun states that "selfies,quot; and applications that alter the image are one of the reasons for the increase.



